No Virat Kohli as Pat Cummins picks all-time India-Australia ODI XI ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 15, 2025 11:49 IST
Australia v Pakistan - Men
Pat Cummins in action for Australia

Australian pace bowling all-rounder Pat Cummins picked his all-time India-Australia ODI XI ahead of the upcoming series between the two teams. Australia are set to host India for a three-match ODI series beginning October 19.

Pat Cummins left out several big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, he mentioned that he picked only former ODI cricketers and not the current players. (via Star Sports)

For his openers, Cummins went with a left-right combination of David Warner and Sachin Tendulkar.

Warner played 161 games in the format and scored 6932 runs. Meanwhile, Sachin amassed 18426 ODI runs from 463 matches with 49 hundreds. He then chose Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith, Shane Watson, and Michael Bevan in all Australian middle-order.

Ponting led Australia to multiple ODI World Cups. He scored 13704 runs in the format from 375 matches with 30 hundreds. Cummins then picked legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni at number seven as the wicketkeeper-batter. Dhoni led the Men in Blue to the 2011 World Cup win and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He scored 10773 runs from 350 games with 10 hundreds.

Heading into the bowlers, Pat Cummins began with Brett Lee. Then former pacer claimed 380 wickets in the format with nine five-fers. He then picked spin legend Shane Warne. The late Shane Warne is among the greatest spinners produced by Australia. He bagged 293 wickets from 194 ODIs.

Cummins wrapped up his combined XI with two pacers in Zaheer Khan and Glenn McGrath. Zaheer picked 282 ODI wickets and played a key role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph. McGrath ended with 381 wickets in the format.

Pat Cummins to miss limited-overs series against India

Pat Cummins suffered a lower back stress injury and has been away from action since Australia's Test series against the West Indies in July. He has been rested for their upcoming home series against India as he is yet to fully recover. Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia's ODI side in Cummins' absence.

Moreover, he is even doubtful for the Ashes in November later this year. Should he fail to recover in time, he could be ruled out of the England Tests as well. The series is scheduled to begin on November 21. While he has already been ruled out of the first Test, Australia will remain hopeful that he is available for the rest of the series.

Steve Smith is likely to lead Australia in the first Test with Pat Cummins set to miss out. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will have to shoulder the responsibility of the pace attack in his absence in the ODIs against India.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

