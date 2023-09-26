No Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera as Sri Lanka announce squad for 2023 World Cup

Sri Lanka Cricket have announced their 2023 World Cup squad, with only two days to go, as per the ICC guidelines.

Frontline leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pace spearhead Dushmantha Chameera have missed out due to hamstring and pectoral injury respectively. Maheesha Theekshana, meanwhile, has returned after missing the Asia Cup 2023 final.

The Sri Lankan team's medical panel head Arjun de Silva said on Monday that they're consulting foreign doctors to give Hasaranga the best chance of being available for the showpiece event.

With De Silva not being too optimistic about his inclusion, the leg-spinner has been ruled out. Meanwhile, Chameera's pectoral injury was aggravated after featuring in the Lanka Premier League this year.

Theekshana, who strained his hamstring while fielding during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game against Pakistan, has returned to the fold, though. With Chameera unavailable, the return of Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka would have relieved the Sri Lankan camp. All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne will travel with the side as a reserve.

Contrary to earlier reports that Dasun Shanaka will step down as captain, the selectors have retained him. The Island nation are coming off a humiliating ten-wicket loss to India in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo.

The 1996 champions, notably had to play in the qualifiers to qualify for the main event and won the qualifying tournament by beating the Netherlands in the final.

Shanka's men open their campaign against South Africa on October 7 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. They have two warm-up games lined up against Bangladesh (September 29) and Afghanistan (October 3) before that.

Sri Lanka's squad for 2023 World Cup squad

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne