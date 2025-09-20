"No wonder he is our number one player" - Rohan Gavaskar lauds Team India star for his impactful knock in Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman

Former cricketer Rohan Gavaskar was all praise for Abhishek Sharma after his impactful knock in India's Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman. The left-hander played another solid innings opening the batting.

He made 38 runs off 15 balls at a strike-rate of 253.33 with five boundaries and two maximums. This was his third quickfire thirty-plus knock in the ongoing tournament.

His top form comes as a positive for India, who will face Pakistan in their first Super Four game on Sunday, September 21, in Dubai. Rohan Gavaskar called Abhishek a match-winner and the dangerman against Pakistan.

"Without a doubt. He is the guy who is going to get you off to a good start. Abhishek Sharma knows that if he ats for 10 overs, then score is not going to be 55-60. That is guaranteed. No wonder he is our number one player. He is a match-winner. More than anything else, he is a match-winner with oodles of X factor," he said on Cricbuzz. (9:47)

Overall, Abhishek has scored 99 runs from three matches at an average of 33 and a strike-rate of 225. He has been instrumental in India's success in the tournament so far.

"This team has match-winners and that is why we are such a strong unit," says Rohan Gavaskar

In the same conversation, Rohan Gavaskar also lauded the Indian team for having multiple match-winners. He stated that the number of match-winners is such that even Sanju Samson had to be sent up he order to get an opportunity to bat.

Samson was promoted to number three against Oman. He scored 56 runs off 45 balls with three boundaries and as many sixes.

"The beauty of this Indian team is, we pushed someone like Sanju Samson up because he was not getting a chance to bat. What a match-winner he is. This team has match-winners and that is why we are such a strong unit. It's not about just consistent performers. You can be consistent. But these guys, just the way they bat, you have got to judge people on their good days, not their bad days. When Abhishek Sharma gets going, there is no stopping him," he said. (10:38)

The Men In Blue have been dominant in the tournament. They have won all three of their group stage matches. Going into the Super Four stage, they will be the favorites to defend their title, having won the previous edition of the Asia Cup as well.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

