"No words can describe the pain" - Suresh Raina after his father loses battle to cancer

Father of former India cricketer Suresh Raina Trilokchand Raina passed away on Sunday (February 6) after a long battle with cancer.

A former military officer, Trilokchand was suffering from cancer for the last one year. Reacting for the first time since his father's demise, Raina stated he lost his biggest pillar of strength.

Taking to Twitter, the 35-year-old wrote:

"No words can describe the pain of loosing a father. Yesterday, on passing away of my father, I also lost my support system, my pillar of strength. He was a true fighter till his last breath. May you rest in peace Papa. You will forever be missed."

Trilokchand is survived by his four children, including two sons, Dinesh and Suresh and two daughters.

Condolences poured into social media for the celebrated cricketer's family. Harbhajan Singh, who has spent many years with Raina in the Indian dressing room, shared a heartfelt note.

"Very sad to hear Suresh Raina’s father @ImRaina RIP uncle ji," Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.

Suresh Raina registers for IPL 2022 mega auction

The veteran batsman, who had a below-par return in IPL 2021 was not retained by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2022. He has set his base price at ₹2 crore for the upcoming mega auction and a couple of sides might show interest in him given his experience in the IPL.

However, he has not played a single competitive game since IPL 2021. He managed only 160 runs in 12 games at an average of 17.7, including one half-century last season.

Overall, Raina has amassed 5528 runs in 205 matches at an average of 32.51, including a century and 39 fifties. He has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since the start of the tournament in 2008 and played key roles in their four title-winning campaigns.

