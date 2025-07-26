“Nobody was ready to share that load” - Former India cricketer’s massive remark after Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin noted how Team India youngster Sai Sudharsan was stuck fielding close-in without anyone relieving him throughout Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. With more overs of spin on show, the visitors needed some fielders close to the batters to take advantage of the stray edged shots.

Ad

Sai Sudharsan, returning to the playing XI in place of Karun Nair, has been part of the slip cordon at times, and has also been placed in the deep to combat England's aggression. The youngster was part of a relay catch with Ravindra Jadeja to dismiss Jamie Smith in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds.

R Ashwin noted how the same candidate fielding close-in throughout is not something out of the ordinary, but he was surprised no one took over from Sudharsan because Team India usually have the policy of rotating in order to avoid fatigue.

Ad

Trending

"I noticed that Sai Sudharsan was fielding close-in for the whole day. Nobody was ready to share that load. Usually they will keep rotating the silly point and short leg fielders, because it is tiring, and it becomes difficult to bat afterwards. I want to see if Yashasvi can bat through a session. This is a time to show that we are big men, and we want to fight for it. I really hope India can put together a fight," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ad

Team India have had a long outing in the field after spending the entirety of Day 3 as well as half of Day 2 as England piled on 544-7 in 135 overs in their first innings. It has taken a toll on the visitors, especially the bowlers, who struggled to make it through to Stumps on Day 3.

"It does not look like there is enough belief in that group, at this point" - R Ashwin on Team India's body language in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

England have amassed a lead of 186 runs, and still have three wickets in hand ahead of the last two days of the Test. Two days of poor cricket have cost India, as they look for a miracle to escape this contest unscathed and keep the series alive.

Ad

Ashwin, however, feels that the Men in Blue have already given up, and feels that avoiding an innings win is the sole realistic silver lining from here on.

"Even if England have to make 50 runs in the final innings, I would say India have done incredibly well. It is not going to be easy because it is really looking like a tired and jaded unit, and it does not look like they have much left in the tank. That has been a little bit of a let down for me. It does not look like there is enough belief in that group, at this point," Ashwin concluded.

A defeat at Old Trafford would end Team India's series ambition as England will go on to claim an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match affair. It will also extend the nation's dry run at the venue, and the wait for a series win in the country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news