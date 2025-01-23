“Nobody remembers that” - When a former India all-rounder hailed a special innings from Rohit Sharma

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, recalling the 2007 T20 World Cup, had stated that Rohit Sharma's innings in the final was the most important one in the tournament. Yuvraj mentioned that the younger players in the team had displayed their talent on the global stage in that tournament.

In an exclusive interaction on Sportskeeda's Free Hit in 2020, the former Indian all-rounder shared his memories of the 2007 T20 World Cup, which India won by beating Pakistan in a thrilling final.

Yuvraj spoke about Rohit Sharma's knock in that all-important final, stating that nobody remembered that while they gave him and Gautam Gambhir all the credit. He stated that Rohit's innings in the final was a "very special" one.

"But everyone talks about myself or Gautam but nobody remembers that Rohit scored 36 off 18 or 20 balls in the final, which actually got us to 160. That was the most important knock of the tournament. Irfan took 3 wickets and was the Man of the Match but I think Rohit's inning was very special in the finals," he said.

Further, the former Indian all-rounder also spoke about Rohit Sharma's knock against South Africa in the same tournament. Yuvraj was injured and missed that game, which gave Rohit the opportunity to make his debut. The right-hander scored a crucial fifty in a do-or-die encounter for India.

"I missed the South Africa game because of tennis elbow. Rohit debuted in that game. Rohit got a fifty in that game and you could see a young talented guy come on the scene," he said while praising Rohit.

Yuvraj Singh credited Rohit Sharma and other youngsters for their success in the 2007 T20 World Cup

India had a relatively young team during the 2007 T20 World Cup. While not many had given them a chance, the Men in Blue proved them wrong and won the title.

Yuvraj Singh also highlighted how the tournament saw several Indian younsters perform well on the global stage. He recalled how Rohit Sharma had just come into the side but made valuable contributions.

"It was just that the natural talent had been put on to the World stage. Guys like Robin Uthappa, who would have played a bit before that. Rohit's first tournament, he had just come in the side, hadn't played much cricket." Yuvraj said.

He had also lauded Indian bowlers such as RP Singh and Sreesanth, who played key roles in India's run to the final.

"RP Singh, Sreesanth - these young guys bowled some really outstanding spells. Lot of young talent really expressed their talent and did well in current situations. And I think that was the reason for us to get to the finals," Yuvraj said.

