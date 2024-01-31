Non-bailable warrant executed against former India pacer Prashant Vaidya in cheque bouncing case: Reports

A non-bailable warrant was executed against former India pacer Prashant Vaidya in a cheque bouncing case in Nagpur on Wednesday, January 31.

56-year-old Vaidya played four ODIs for India between 1995 and 1996. He was considered a highly promising pacer and even spent some time at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai before his cricket career petered away.

News agency PTI stated that the former cricketer was produced before a court, which released him on a surety bond. The report further quoted inspector Vitthalsingh Rajput of Bajaj Nagar police station as saying that Vaidya had allegedly purchased steel from a local trader and issued a cheque which bounced. The trader demanded fresh payment which Vaidya allegedly refused to pay.

Subsequently, the trader moved the court, which issued a NBW against the former fast bowler for skipping court hearings, the official added. According to a report in The Times of India, the ex-cricketer was released on a surety bond of ₹5,000.

At present, Vaidya is the head of cricket development committee of the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA).

About Prashant Vaidya's short stint in international cricket

Amid high expectations, Vaidya was handed his India debut in an ODI against Australia in Dunedin in February 1995. He registered figures of 1/36 from seven overs, getting the wicket of legendary opener David Boon for 32 off 54 balls. Team India went on to win the match by five wickets, chasing down a target of 251 in 47.5 overs.

His next match was against Bangladesh in Sharjah during the Asia Cup. The right-arm pacer impressed with figures of 2/41 from 8.4 overs, getting scalps of Akram Khan (24) and Anisur Rahman (2). Bangladesh were bowled out for 163 in 44.4 overs, a total the Men in Blue chased down in 27.5 overs, with nine wickets in hand.

Vaidya’s third ODI was also in Sharjah against Pakistan. He cleaned bowled Saeed Anwar for 44 and registered figures of 1/55 from nine overs. The arch-rivals, however, won the game by 38 runs as Aamer Sohail starred with 105 off 127 balls.

The former cricketer played his last match for India against South Africa in Sharjah in April 1996. He went wicketless and was hammered for 42 runs in six overs. The Proteas thumped the Men in Blue by 80 runs in a one-sided contest.

Vaidya ended his one-day career with four wickets at an average of 43.50 and an economy rate of 5.67.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App