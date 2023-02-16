"None of the top India players talk to him"- BCCI official rubbishes Chetan Sharma's claims

There has been a lot of talk about the shocking sting operation carried out by Zee News on Team India's chief selector Chetan Sharma. The former Indian pacer made some stunning revelations and has also spoken about how important his position is.

He also made claims about his good relationship with captain Rohit Sharma and how players like Hardik Pandya visit his house to discuss their future in the team.

He was quoted saying:

"Rohit was talking to me for half an hour this morning. Whatever Rohit and I discussed it will not go outside this room. Current cricketers are also in touch with me. Hardik Pandya had come, and he had a casual chat with me. Deepak Hooda had come. Umesh Yadav came to meet me the other day."

However, as per reports from PTI, a BCCI official has discarded the credibility of these comments from Chetan Sharma. He boldly stated that no big name in the Indian team wants to have such a conversation with the former pacer.

The source claimed:

"Chetan spoke a bit too much. None of the top India players talk to him. Have you seen him speak to Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma publicly in any training session? He would stand in one corner during T20 World Cup in Australia and no one bothered to speak to him."

The trust factor has been compromised: BCCI source after Chetan Sharma's sting operation

Although the BCCI source said that Chetan Sharma's claims were exaggerated, they agreed that due to the sting operation, both the players and the officials would hesitate before sharing any cordial or candid conversation.

On this, the source said:

"No player or selector will be comfortable on sharing a cordial relationship even with well-meaning journalists after this sting as the trust factor has been compromised."

The BCCI is reportedly set to make a decision soon on Chetan Sharma's future as India's chief selector.

