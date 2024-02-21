Noor Ahmed handed 1 year ban by ILT20 over breach of contract 

Emerging spinner Noor Ahmad becomes the second Afghanistan player after Naveen-ul-Haq to be banned by the International League T20 (ILT20) due to a breach of contract.

The 12-month ban imposed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) based league stems from the fact that Noor Ahmed did not sign the retention notice given by the Sharjah Warriors, the franchise he represented in the inaugural edition of the league in 2023.

This time around, instead of signing the retention notice and playing in the ILT20, the spinner participated in the second season of the SA20 to play for Durban's Super Giants. Following the spinner's refusal to sign the retention notice, the Sharjah Warriors were forced to approach the league to intervene and provide a solution.

"The ILT20’s three-member Disciplinary Committee which includes the league’s Chief Executive Officer David White, Head of Security and Anti-Corruption Col. Azam and Member Emirates Cricket Board Zayed Abbas investigated the matter and separately heard both the parties i.e. Noor and Sharjah Warriors and on examining the evidence before them conveyed its final verdict of a 12 month ban on Noor," the ILT20 mentioned in a statement on Tuesday, February 20.

The statement also added that the player was initially slated to be banned for 20 months, much like his international teammate, Naveen-ul-Haq. However, his punishment was reduced by eight months considering that he was a minor when he signed his first contract coupled with the fact that his agent did not convey the full details of the contract.

He is still expected to miss the third season of the ILT20, which is expected to take place in early 2025.

Noor Ahmed played seven matches for the Sharjah Warriors in the inaugural season

The left-arm wrist spinner, who is slowly becoming a prized commodity across all franchise-based T20 leagues over the globe, had played seven matches in the inaugural season for the Sharjah Warriors. Ahmad had picked up four wickets at an economy of 7.04 while his average read 37.

Playing for the SA20 2024 runners-up, Durban's Super Giants, Noor Ahmad claimed 12 wickets in six appearances, including a five-wicket haul against the Paarl Royals. He is currently with the Afghanistan national team for their tour of Sri Lanka and has a huge role to play in the absence of Rashid Khan.

The spinner is expected to turn up for the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App