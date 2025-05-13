North East Rising Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) will host the North East Rising Cup from May 13 to 20. The ACA Cricket Academy Ground in Fulung, North Guwahati, and the Annexe Ground at ACA Stadium, Guwahati, will host the games.
Eight U15 girls' teams from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Mizoram will participate.
Here's how they have been slotted group-wise:
Group A: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland.
Group B: Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.
Each team will play against the other three teams once in the league stage. The top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals, followed by the final on May 20.
The tournament will feature young and budding players who hope to represent their respective states and eventually the country in senior tournaments in the future.
North East Rising Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Tuesday, May 13
Match 1 - Manipur vs. Assam, ACA Cricket Academy, 9:30am
Match 2 - Arunachal Pradesh vs. Nagaland, Annexe Ground, 9:30am
Wednesday, May 14
Match 3 - Arunachal Pradesh vs. Assam, Annexe Ground, 9:30am
Match 4 - Manipur vs. Nagaland, ACA Cricket Academy Ground, 9:30am
Thursday, May 15
Match 5 - Meghalaya vs. Sikkim, ACA Cricket Academy Ground, 9:30am
Match 6 - Mizoram vs. Tripura, Annexe Ground, 9:30am
Friday, May 16
Match 7 - Mizoram vs. Sikkim, Annexe Ground, 9:30am
Match 8 - Meghalaya vs. Tripura, ACA Cricket Academy Ground, 9:30am
Saturday, May 17
Match 9 - Nagaland vs. Assam, Annexe Ground, 9:30am
Match 10 - Arunachal Pradesh vs. Manipur, ACA Cricket Academy Ground, 9:30am
Sunday, May 18
Match 11 - Meghalaya vs. Mizoram, ACA Cricket Academy Ground, 9:30am
Match 12 - Tripura vs. Sikkim, Annexe Ground, 9:30am
Monday, May 19
1st Semi-final - TBC vs. TBC, TBC
2nd Semi-final - TBC vs. TBC, TBC
Tuesday, May 20
Final - TBC vs. TBC, TBC
North East Rising Cup 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details
Unfortunately, the tournament will not be telecasted or broadcasted on any of the platforms in the country.
North East Rising Cup 2025: Full Squads
Meghalaya
Namesha A Marak (c), Laviola Mary Lyngdoh (vc), Prisceca Nongpiur (wk), Naridashisha Marngar (WK), Phibanylla Tongwah, Lawanjingkyrmen Lyngkhoi, Badphishyrta L Nonglait, Avianna Myrthong, Alvarine Shullai, Anuradha Gurung, Iarikmen Kharbteng, Onasa M Sangma, Sonakshi R Marak, Charkisha M Momin, Aniesha Arengh.
Manipur
Laishram Bigyapati (c), Laishram Viviene (vc), Thokchom Dimple, Farhana, Laitonjam Binita, Laishram Anjali, Waikhom Suchitra, Farjiya, Laishram Linthoi, Wangkhem Nganbi, Hanglem Malemnganbi, Nazmin Khanam, Seram Shilheibi, Laitonjam Linthoi, Sagatpam Henthoi.
Tripura
Anuska Shil (c), Anjel Paul (vc), Abhighya Bardhan, Rimsha Karmakar, Purba Choudhury, Diya Sarkar, Shyamasree Sen, Anuva Paul, Ashmita Roy, Christina Rema, Ankita Patari, Tania Deb, Nedrina Barua (wk), Sayantika Sutradhar, and Tamanna Das.
Assam
Baibhabee Das (c), Bharti Hassan (vc), Dolly Kardong (wk) Ritika Malakar, Saanvi Jain, Snidha Priyadarshani, Swasti Biswakarma, Analika Kutum, Aradhya Dutta, Jublee Saikia, Kaushalya Sahu, Shikha Boro, Sainhayana Pathak, Kumkum Ahmed, Dipanjali Sahu.
Nagaland
Bewen Lasuh, Erenbeni Ezung, Eyingbeni Kikon, Ilika Achumi, Ledila Sangtam, Litoni Swu, Manisha Ghimeri, Mhalo Patton, Molin Phom, Nibedita Phukan, Nitu, Sashirenla Jamir, Tenyele, Wodangbeni Patton.
Arunachal Pradesh
Ann, Jikke Happy, Nabam Amin, Nabam Ane, Rigam Arti, Rimi Ngomle, Tana Una, Tarak Yal, Tarh Yain, Techi Jeena, Techi Jinnam, Techi Yali, Teshi Smin, Api.. Ragoh, Tok Dumpin.
Remaining squads yet to be announced.
