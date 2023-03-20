"Not a bad option to give Sanju Samson a chance" - Wasim Jaffer on Suryakumar Yadav's poor form against Australia

Former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes it's not a bad option to consider Sanju Samson instead of Suryakumar Yadav for the final ODI against Australia in Chennai. However, Jaffer agreed that any batter would have problems facing Mitchell Starc at 145 clicks.

Suryakumar Yadav has come under fire after bagging two consecutive first-ball ducks in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam. The right-handed batter fell twice to Starc, who pinned him lbw on the front pad with a ripping inswinger. Hence, there are questions regarding his spot.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals



Proud of you, Sanju Samson. Came in at 51/4. Finished with 86* off 63. Gave the nation hope.Proud of you, Sanju Samson. Came in at 51/4. Finished with 86* off 63. Gave the nation hope. Proud of you, Sanju Samson. 💗🇮🇳 https://t.co/Pp0kix7PoR

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer said it was certainly difficult for batters to negotiate Starc's incoming deliveries, but expected Suryakumar Yadav to have anticipated that.

"We might sympathize with Suryakumar Yadav as the first ball that he faced was of 145 clicks. No doubt that it's challenging when a left-arm seamer tries to bring the ball back in. Again, he should have anticipated that when Mitchell Starc bowls, he will attack the stumps and might swing the ball."

The 44-year-old reckons Samson has done well in the limited opportunities he has had, making a compelling case.

"We have to see if the management sticks with him in the third ODI otherwise it's not a bad option to give Sanju Samson a chance because he has played well when given the opportunity and he is a good player."

Samson, who has not been picked in the squad to face Australia, averages a healthy 66 in 11 ODIs. He also has a strike rate of 104.76 in the format.

"It was an ordinary batting performance" - Wasim Jaffer on India's collapse in Visakhapatnam

Mitchell Starc took five wickets. (Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on India losing 10 wickets for 117, Jaffer said it was disappointing as most batters got out to poor shots, including Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. He said:

"It was a disappointing performance. The first ODI also saw a collapse, but KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja rescued India. But it wasn't to be in this game. There was a prediction of moisture due to rains; however, it didn't look like it. Except for the one that got KL Rahul, which was a difficult ball as it's not easy to play a ball coming in so fast."

"Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma played poor shots. Suryakumar Yadav also got a good ball. Other than that, it was an ordinary batting performance. I wouldn't say the pitch or bowling got those wickets. Virat Kohli got set and missed a straight delivery. Except for Rahul, no batter perished to an outstanding delivery. So, it's a massive win for Australia."

Nic Savage @nic_savage1



It’s the shortest successful run chase against India in men’s ODI history.



#INDvAUS Australia chases India’s 118-run target in 11 overs with ten wickets in hand.It’s the shortest successful run chase against India in men’s ODI history. Australia chases India’s 118-run target in 11 overs with ten wickets in hand.It’s the shortest successful run chase against India in men’s ODI history.#INDvAUS

The third and final ODI will take place in Chennai on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes