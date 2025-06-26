"Not easy with so much gold around your neck" - Former Aussie keeper's cheeky take on Shamar Joseph's performance in WI vs AUS 2025 1st Test

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy took a cheeky dig at West Indies paceman Shamar Joseph for his bowling performance on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies at Barbados. Joseph took 4/46 in 16 overs to play a pivotal role in the hosts bowling the tourists out for 180 runs in 56.5 overs in the first innings.

Ad

The praise from Healy comes a few days after he had taken a dig at Joseph's performances in Test cricket since his match-winning spell of 7/68 at the Gabba in January 2024.

“He’s bowled beautifully again today and it’s not easy with so much gold around your neck. Yesterday, when I talked about backing up Sam Konstas when an opponent sledges him I sort of talked about what the dressing room might say – is that the context, do you reckon, that I was talking about?” Healy asked co-host, NRL great Corey Parker (via India Today).

Ad

Trending

Healy said that his words were taken out of context, and they were directed more towards Sam Konstas than towards the West Indian pacer.

“Do you believe I was talking about what the dressing room might say to Konstas, or was it me saying something against Shamar Joseph?"

“Geez, they’ve come out at me, haven’t they! They’ve said ‘oh no, I’ve sledged Shamar!’ Apparently, it’s saying I’ve had a personal dig at Shamar," he said.

Ad

Ian Healy questions Shamar Joseph's performances after the win at Brisbane in 2024

West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph had warned rookie Australian opener Sam Konstas ahead of the first Test by saying, "Just look out, that’s all." Ian Healy responded to those comments by pointing out Joseph's recent performances in Test cricket, asserting that he was not as good as Curtly Ambrose.

Ad

“He’s had a terrible year since he went through us at the Gabba. Shamar has come out today and said ’just look out and watch what is coming’. Ok Shamar, well, you’ve delivered crap all year."

“He’d better improve, that’s what I’m saying in the dressing room. He’s got real trouble. You’re not Curtly Ambrose champ," Healy told SENQ Breakfast.

At the time of writing, the West Indies were 95/5 in their first innings with Shai Hope and Roston Chase at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️