"Not even club cricketers play like this" - Kamran Akmal lashes out at Pakistan team after a humiliating 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh 

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal launched a rant following the Men in Green's embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test in Rawalpindi. The Shan Masood-led side were bowled out for a paltry 146 in the second innings after conceding a heavy lead midway through the contest.

The result marks a poor start for Jason Gillespie as head coach of the Pakistani Test team, while Masood still awaits his first win as captain since taking over from Babar Azam. Furthermore, Pakistan's disappointing home record in recent times continued, with their last win coming in 2021.

Kamran Akmal lambasted the squad for their recent performances, which included a shocking group-stage exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup after losses against India and the United States of America (USA).

"Had Rizwan not scored a 50 and ran the scoreboard, you've would've lost by an innings. You haven't learned anything in the last 5 years. You lost to Zimbabwe. Last year, you were eliminated from Asia Cup. You were humiliated at the T20 World Cup. Made a complete mockery of Pakistan cricket," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Akmal further criticized the players' skill, technique, and body language.

"It was a difficult time for Bangladesh but their batters scored runs. They had to save the Test, and they not only did that but also won the game. They basically exposed Pakistan cricket. And our players were batting like club cricketers. Sorry, not even club cricketers play like this. The approach was poor. Players are having a laugh in the dressing room, there is no seriousness because they know nobody will ask anything. It seems that you are playing for fun," he added.

Pakistan boldly fielded four frontline pacers and then had to revert to their part-time spin bowling options. Bangladesh went on to amass 565 in their first innings after Pakistan surprisingly declared at 448 with four wickets in hand.

The Bangladeshi spinners ran riot in the second innings, with only four Pakistani batters recording double figures.

"A lot of factors but we have to rectify the mistakes that we did" - Shan Masood

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood was disappointed with the defeat, which hampers their chances of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The hosts had recovered well after being reduced to 16-3 after being asked to bat first, but gradually lost their way in the contest.

"A lot of factors but we we have to rectify the mistakes that we did. Looking at the pitch, we expected the pitch to do more and with three fast bowlers, we wanted to have a go. At the end the of the day, we didn't get a lot of things right," Shan Masood said at the post-match presentation.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 30, in Rawalpindi.

