Shoaib Akhtar recently stated that he was disappointed with Shaheen Afridi for not bowling his full quota of overs during Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 final against England last year.

Shaheen, who had been suffering from a knee problem, hurt himself while taking Harry Brook's catch in the 13th over and had to walk off the field after having bowled just two overs. The turn of events didn't bode well with the former Pakistan speedster.

During an interview with Suno News, Akhtar suggested that the left-arm pacer had an opportunity to become a superstar by bowling two more overs despite the injury.

In response to Akhtar's remarks, former captain Shahid Afridi joked that the former fast bowler had taken so many injections throughout his career that he can't even walk properly anymore. He emphasized that it is never easy to play after taking painkillers since it might exacerbate the injury.

Speaking to Samaa TV, Shahid said:

"Shoaib Akhtar took so many injections back then that he can't even walk now. That is his class. Shoaib Akhtar is Shoaib Akhtar, and he can do it. But it is very difficult. Not everyone is Shoaib Akhtar. It's difficult to play with an injury if you take injections and painkillers because, by doing so, you risk aggravating the injury further. Anyway, let's leave Shoaib Akhtar alone!"

Notably, Shaheen picked up a single wicket in the summit clash against England. Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket loss in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Incidentally, several fans and experts alike slammed Pakistan for rushing Shaheen's return after videos of the bowler struggling to run during a match went viral on social media.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja later admitted that the team management added Shaheen to the squad even though he wasn't fully fit. He claimed that the decision was taken considering the importance of the event.

Shaheen Afridi was the star performer for Lahore Qalandars in the side's PSL 2023 clash against Quetta Gladiators

Shaheen Afridi is currently leading the Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023). The talented seamer has showcased impressive form so far, picking up five wickets from three outings at an economy rate of 7.33.

He was one of the key architects behind Qalandars' stunning 63-run victory over the Quetta Gladiators on Monday, February 21. Shaheen bagged three scalps and conceded just 22 runs from his full quota of four overs. He was named the Player of the Match for his wonderful bowling exploits.

Having secured two wins from their first three fixtures, Lahore are placed second in the PSL 2023 points table. Shaheen Afridi and Co. will next be seen in action on Sunday, February 26, when they take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 15th match of the season.

