"Not very greedy for records" - Rishabh Pant’s stunning reply to Harry Brook on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant came up with a stunning reply to Harry Brook on Day 4 of the second Test against England. The ongoing second Test is being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

During India's second innings, Harry Brook asked Rishabh Pant about his fastest hundred. Brook told Pant that his fastest hundred came off 55 balls and added that the Indian batter could have done the same.

“The fastest I have done is 55 balls. You could have done that today," Brook said.

The left-hander came up with a solid reply, stating that he is not greedy for records.

"It's okay. Not very greedy for records. If it happens, it happens," he replied (via Star Sports).

Notably, Harry Brook's fastest hundred (overall across formats) came during the IPL 2023 season when he had made an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls, opening the batting for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

Rishabh Pant scored a crucial half-century

Rishabh Pant has been in stellar form in the ongoing Test series. In the first Test against England in Leeds, he struck centuries in both innings. His fearless and aggressive style of batting, which is his natural play, was on display again on day four of the ongoing second Test.

Pant scored a crucial half-century in the second innings for India. He made 65 runs off just 58 balls at a strike-rate of 112.07. His entertaining knock was laced with eight boundaries and three sixes.

Moreover, the left-hander was involved in a vital partnership with skipper Shubman Gill. The duo stitched together a partnership of 110 runs for the fourth wicket. India eventually ended their innings at 427/6 declared, setting England a massive target of 608 runs in the final innings.

England had chased down a target of 371 in the final innings in the first Test. However, with a target of over 600 runs to defend, the visitors will be more hopeful this time around as they aim to win the game and level the series 1-1.

