“Not interested in looking at how the opposition is going to play” - Rohit Sharma’s blunt reply to query on Bazball 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma refused to read too much into England’s ‘Bazball’ approach, which has brought them amazing success in Test cricket. He stated that his team’s focus is on ensuring that they play good cricket.

India will take on England in a five-match Test series at home, which begins in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25. The contest is being billed as a tussle between England’s aggressive batters and India’s quality spinners.

At a pre-match press conference, Rohit was asked for his views on England’s ‘Bazball’ style of play.

“We’ll look to play our cricket. I’m not interested in looking at how the opposition is going to play and all of that. For us, it’s important that we look into our cricket. Focus on what we need to do as a team and then take it from there,” he replied.

Like head coach Rahul Dravid before him, the Indian captain also confirmed that KL Rahul won’t keep wickets in the Test series. He, however, refused to give details on who between KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel will don the gloves in Hyderabad.

“Yeah, obviously those are the two keepers [Bharat and Jurel] in the squad. We’ll see and assess the performance. We are obviously looking at the bigger picture. We want to give as many games as possible to the individual. But we’ll assess after every game what happens and what is right for the team. Whatever is right for the team will do the necessary things,” the 36-year-old commented.

While Bharat has played five Tests for India, Jurel earned his maiden call-up to the national team when he was picked for the first two Tests.

“Ashwin and Siraj have been important players for us” - Rohit Sharma

In Mohammed Shami’s absence due to injury, there will be greater responsibility on other bowlers in the team during the first two Tests against England.

Asked about the importance of Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj, Rohit admitted that both are key members of the bowling outfit.

"Ashwin and Siraj have been important players for us. Siraj has come up through the ranks in the last two years. He has proved himself in various conditions for us. He has taken his game to another level. Ashwin is class. We know his quality. Every time he takes the field, he tends to impresses all of us,” the Indian captain said.

While Ashwin has 490 wickets from 95 Tests, Siraj has claimed 68 scalps in 23 matches.

