"Not just about your achievement anymore" - R Ashwin slams superstar culture in Indian cricket with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma examples

Recently retired Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lashed out at the superstar culture prevalent in Indian cricket ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Ashwin called on the fans to treat sports personalities as normal people who they can resonate with instead of demigods.

Ad

India has historically produced cricketers with massive fan followings thanks to their outstanding achievements on the field. This results in the stadiums across the country being packed to the rafters for Indian matches.

Yet, talking about the superstar culture in India on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said [via MSN]:

"It is important to normalize things in Indian cricket. We must not encourage this superstardom and super celebrities within the Indian cricket team. For example if you are a Rohit Sharma or a Virat Kohli, who have achieved so much. When you hit one more century, it is not just about your achievement anymore. It should be the business as usual, and our goals should be bigger than these achievements."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"We must normalise all these things going forward. We are cricketers. We are not actors or superstars. We are sportspersons, and we must be someone that the common people should resonate with, and can compare themselves with."

Ashwin himself enjoys a huge fan following, thanks to his stellar international career that recently ended in India's tour of Australia. The 38-year-old is India's second all-time leading wicket-taker with 765 scalps behind only Anil Kumble.

Ad

Team India are gunning for a record third Champions Trophy title

Team India are among the heavy favorites to win the 2025 Champions Trophy to be played in Pakistan and Dubai, starting February 19. The Men in Blue have qualified for the final in the previous two editions of the tournament, including winning the title in 2013.

Expand Tweet

Ad

India are one of only two teams, along with Australia, to have won the Champions Trophy mutiple times ( 2002 and 2013). Led by Rohit Sharma, the side will take on Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh in Group A, with the top two advancing to the semi-final.

India will play their matches in Dubai, while the rest of the teams will play across three venues - Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi in Pakistan. The 2013 Champions will begin their tournament against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news