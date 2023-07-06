"Not just going to play against India only" - Babar Azam focused on all games in 2023 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that the team doesn't want to focus too much on their game against India in the upcoming 2023 World Cup. The right-handed batter underlined that the competition has eight other teams and that Pakistan must beat all of them to lift the trophy.

India and Pakistan will face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. With history heavily skewed towards India and considering the recent political tension between the two nations, a spicy clash could ensue.

At a press conference on Thursday, Babar said that their intent is to play well against every team in the competition. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, the 28-year-old said:

"We are going to play World Cup and not just going to play against India only. There are eight other teams, and it's not only India, and only if we beat them, then we will make it into the final.

"We are not focused on only one team. We are focused on all other teams in the tournament. Our plan is that we have to play well against all of them and win against them."

The number one ranked ODI batter said that as professionals, their job is to be ready for whatever may come and try to win games for the country.

"In our thought, wherever the cricket will be played, wherever the matches are, we are going to play there. Because as professionals that is what we do, you have to be ready for everything.

"You prepare yourself for different conditions and in every environment, and that is what we call a challenge, and you take it to live up to it. Me, as a player and captain, I aspire to score runs in every country, dominate and win Pakistan games."

Babar was the captain and played one of the outstanding knocks when Pakistan beat India in the World Cup for the first time in 2021. He will look to replicate thatand join Imran Khan as Pakistan's 50-over World Cup-winning captain.

"We'll try to start this cycle in a positive way" - Babar Azam on WTC cycle

Babar Azam with the Test team (Credits: Getty)

With Pakistan finishing seventh in the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle, Babar said that one of the things they hope to do is improve their scoring rate in the upcoming cycle.

"We did look back and plucked a few points. We'll try to start this cycle in a positive way and up our game by 5-10 percent.

"We talked about taking our partnerships longer, and with the ball, we have to take wickets. With the bat, if we were going with 3.5 (run rate), so now we have to change our game to try and go with 4."

The Men in Green will start their 2023-25 WTC cycle against Sri Lanka on July 16 at Galle.

