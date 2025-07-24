“Not too many cricketers have had the reception he has had” - Stuart Broad’s massive claim on star Indian batter amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Retired England cricketer Stuart Broad heaped praise on Rishabh Pant for winning over English crowds amid the ongoing Test series. With the keeper-batter drawing massive cheers while walking out to bat on Day 1 at Old Trafford, Broad commented that a visiting player has seldom received such a reception.

Ad

Nevertheless, Pant was forced to go off the ground after getting hit on the foot while trying to reverse-sweep seamer Chris Woakes. The 27-year-old has been in tremendous form in the five-Test series against England, notably beginning the tour with twin hundreds at Headingley. He has also entertained the crowds with some expansive strokeplay, including dancing down the track against pacers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Broad said Pant is amazing to watch but not so amazing to bowl at due to his unpredictability. The 167-Test veteran reckons the management will be icing his foot all night and hopes for the youngster to return to the crease. He claimed (2:09):

Ad

Trending

"I can’t remember too many cricketers come to England and have the reception he has had every time he has walked out.to bat. I think cricket fans are just excited to pay the money to get your seat in the stadium and then he comes out and away he goes. He’s been wonderful to commentate on and wonderful to watch. Less wonderful to bowl at, to be honest because you go length and you don’t know whether it’s going to the forward defense or he’s going to charge to hit you out of the ground. But yeah, he’s wonderful for world cricket."

Ad

"So, we hope he recovers quickly. But looking at that, his foot swelled up real quickly. But the medical staff will be icing that every hour for the whole night to get rid of that swelling. Hopefully, there’s no major damage and he can come out to bat again with a bruised foot."

Ad

Meanwhile, ex-captain Michael Atherton believes the keeper-batter's injury is a serious one, given he was taken off in a golf cart. He feels India will suffer a massive blow if Pant is out of the match or series, stating (0:48):

"If Pant is out of the game or out of the series, that’s a massive blow for India. 264-4 becomes 264-5 and the new ball is due, potential to knock India over reasonably swiftly tomorrow. If he comes back and bats, then he could change the game again tomorrow. There’s that uncertainty, we don’t know. It looked quite a serious injury to Pant. You don't get carted off in a golf cart if it's not a serious one."

Ad

"It was an incredible innings of that dutiful defence and then outrageous strokeplay. He swept Jofra Archer down on one knee at one point and also went to reverse-sweep him. You could the massive lump on the outside of his right foot. It didn't look good. If he's out of the match then that's a massive blow to India and puts the day in a different light."

Ad

The Uttarakhand-born cricketer was playing well till his injury, hitting 37 off 48 deliveries, laced with two fours and a six. He had put on 72 off 112 deliveries with B Sai Sudharsan to rescue India from a tricky spot.

"A couple of extraordinary shots" - Michael Atherton on Rishabh Pant's innings

Rishabh Pant gets carried off on a golf cart

Reflecting on the battle between Pant and Jofra Archer, Atherton said the keeper-batter played some outrageous shots, and trying to reverse-sweep Archer was out of the world. He stated (3:08):

Ad

"You could say that during the evening session that little battle will define the session. Didn’t work out like that but you could see the importance of it. Archer is such a good bowler to the left-hander and England are right in the game. But Pant comes and goes through with things the pace he can. They are in the process there with Sai Sudharsan, trying to seize control of the day. A couple of extraordinary shots really – the sweep and reverse sweep. Particularly the reverse sweep, I can’t see in any circumstances where reverse sweeping Archer is a good idea."

Team India finished the day at 264/4, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur set to resume on Day 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news