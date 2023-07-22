"Not for many, many years" - Kumar Sangakkara on when he last saw Australia being dominated like in 4th Ashes 2023 Test

Kumar Sangakkara hasn't seen Australia being dominated like they have been in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test "for many, many years". The Sri Lankan legend praised Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow for their dismissive batting against the world champions, which put England in a winning position on Friday.

England started the third day by stretching their lead to 279. Bairstow contributed 99 of those with some superb batting with the tail.

He was at 49 when England lost their ninth wicket but continued to farm strike and hit the Australian bowlers through the line until his partner, James Anderson, was out LBW, 24 overs later.

Sangakkara said on Sky Sports after the day's play:

"Not for many, many years, I haven't and in the matter it has been done: a lot of the times England have been almost dismissive of some of the bowlers and the bowling by Australia."

He said of the English opener who hit 189 off just 182 balls:

"Zak Crawley really set the tone with that wonderful innings."

He added:

"Then Jonny Bairstow today, just coming out and doing what he did. I mean, we know the capabilities of Jonny Bairstow, he's one of the best all-format players in the world but how he made his runs was a real statement... The way he put the bowlers to the sword, clearing the lines at will again really dampened the Australian spirits."

The former wicketkeeper-batter also felt Bairstow's improvement with the gloves in the first innings (where he held on to three catches) played a role in his batting performance. He said such a correlation is common for keepers, who are also relied upon with the bat in Test teams.

"It is game done almost for Australia": Kumar Sangakkara

England v Ireland - LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Three

Australia ended the day in a difficult position—113/4, still trailing by 162—aafter Mark Wood's fiery spell of 3/17. Sangakkara said the game is almost "done" for the tourists and lauded England for out-bowling, out-batting, and out-thinking Australia.

He said:

"I think [it is] game done almost, if I am going to be very honest, for Australia, because England has just been brilliant. I mean, being two-nil down, winning at Headingley, and then coming here and playing like this, it's almost as if they are the team right on top."

He concluded:

"And they have proved that in this Test, they have played better cricket right throughout. They have out-bowled Australia, out-batted Australia, and out-thought Australia."

Rain has been forecast for the fourth day, but Sangakkara said Australia will have to "really dig deep" to even salvage a draw in this Test. You can catch all the live action from the game here.