Riley Meredith reveals what advice he received from Mitchell Starc

Riley Meredith has revealed that Mitchell Starc advised him to bowl as fast as he could, given that not many bowlers are capable of consistently hitting the 150kph-mark.

Riley Meredith shot into the limelight after he was picked up for ₹8 crore by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2021 Auction last month. The Tasmanian bowler became the most expensive uncapped overseas player in IPL auction history.

However, Meredith soon made his debut for Australia in the T20I series against New Zealand in February-March.

The pacer, who has seen a meteoric rise over the past year, explained how Mitchell Starc's advice helped him.

"I've talked to Starcy about that (bowling flat out) a lot while we were in England as well. There's not many people who can bowl around 150kph, so it's a weapon, and you've got to use it. If you're bowling mid-130s, you're not doing your service to the team. As he says, bowl as fast as you can and try and make something happen. He's an unbelievable cricketer, he's done it in all three formats, and he's got a great brain," Meredith said on the Unplayable podcast.

Fastest average speed in T20Is last two years:



Riley Meredith - 144.7kph

Lockie Ferguson - 143.1kph

Mark Wood - 142.8kph#INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 12, 2021

Riley Meredith had a decent outing in his debut international series, picking up four wickets in three T20I games while bowling at an economy rate of 7.50. The Australian dismissed New Zealand skipper and star batsman Kane Williamson twice in three matches.

"I'd absolutely love to earn the Baggy Green" - Riley Meredith

Incredible! That moustache has super powers. Riley Meredith is doing it all out there! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/I6ccaj2QQ7 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2020

Following his T20I debut for Australia, Riley Meredith hopes to represent his nation in all three formats.

"Somewhere down the line, I'd absolutely love to earn the Baggy Green and represent Australia in all three formats would be my ultimate goal," Meredith added.

The pacer added that he wants to emulate the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, who are stalwarts in the Australian team.

"You see these guys who are doing it at the moment, Mitch Starc and Pat Cummins, those sort of guys, and you want to be them, really, you look up to them, and you try to copy how they bowl. That's probably the goal of any cricketer but how I'm going to get there is probably the biggest thing," Meredith added.

It remains to be seen whether Riley Meredith can establish himself as an all-format player for Australia. The fast bowler will be keen to prove his credentials in the upcoming IPL.

Riley Meredith is on a hat-trick! He removes Kane Williamson for a golden duck #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/FWM0jhqYg6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 7, 2021