"Not meant to be this year" - Hanuma Vihari deletes disappointing tweet after Andhra qualify for Ranji Trophy 2023 quarterfinals

Hanuma Vihari's team Andhra secured a place in the quarterfinals of Ranji Trophy 2023 earlier today. However, it looks like Vihari did not know that his team had a chance of qualifying for the next round as he posted a disappointing tweet about Andhra's exit from Ranji Trophy before deleting it and posting another tweet.

Andhra won their last match of Elite Group B against Assam by an innings and 95 runs. The win took their tally to 26 points with a net run rate of 1.119. Andhra registered four wins, two losses and a draw in their seven matches.

Their qualification was dependent on the result of the Maharashtra vs. Mumbai match. Andhra would have been eliminated had Maharashtra or Mumbai won or one of the two teams even got a first-innings lead. The only scenario for Andhra's qualification was that the match ends in a draw, with Maharashtra and Mumbai scoring the same runs in the first innings.

The luck favored Andhra as Mumbai and Maharashtra's match ended in a stalemate, with both teams scoring 384 runs in the first innings. As a result, Mumbai and Maharashtra earned only one point each.

"4 outright wins in 7 games! We fought hard but not meant to be this year. We'll come back harder and stronger next season. Proud to lead this bunch who gives their everything on the ground," Hanuma Vihari first tweeted.

Upon realizing that Andhra had finished in the Top 2 of the standings, Vihari deleted his tweet and then wrote:

"Quarter finals!!"

How did Maharashtra finish below Hanuma Vihari's team Andhra in the Ranji Trophy 2023 points table?

Fans should note that Maharashtra (+1.345) had a better NRR than Andhra (+1.119). However, Maharashtra had won only three matches, compared to Andhra's four victories. As a result, Andhra finished higher.

Hanuma Vihari and co. will next lock horns with defending champions Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinals. The match will start on January 31 from 9:30 AM IST at Vizianagaram.

