"Not a number three player in my book" - Sanjay Manjrekar’s big statement on Indian batter ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has made a big statement on India batter Karun Nair ahead of the third Test against England. The game, which is set to be played at Lord's, begins on Thursday, July 10.

Ad

Sanjay Manjrekar opined that Karun Nair was not a number three batter for him. Karun, who came back into the Test side on the back of a phenomenal domestic season, batted at number three in the second Test. He returned with scores of 31 and 26 in the two innings respectively.

Manjrekar also expressed his reservation over some of the selection calls made by India in the second Test, batting for Sai Sudharsan to get more opportunities.

Ad

Trending

"There were some very interesting selections made in the last game which I didn't agree with. In the end a win can put a cover on those decisions. I thought Sai Sudharsan, after just one match, to be left out considering he is a young player that we are looking at the future. He played pretty okay in the second innings. I'd like to stick with him but this team management is not afraid to chop and change depending on the vibe," he said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Ad

Sai Sudharsan, who made his debut in the first Test, was dropped from the second after scores of 0 and 30.

"But I would like to see Sai Sudharsan at number three. Karun Nair is not a number three player in my book. It is unfair to drop him after one Test if everyone is getting big hundreds. I think Sai deserves that opportunity as well," he added.

Ad

However, Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Karun Nair should get one more opportunity because of his story and incredible comeback. Notably, Karun has only scored 77 runs from four innings this series at an average of 19.25.

Sanjay Manjrekar feels India have to be careful about their batting

Ahead of the third Test, Sanjay Manjrekar also put out a strong opinion. He stressed that India needed to be careful about their batting and ensure it was in place with Jofra Archer back in England's XI for the third Test.

Ad

Interestingly, he pointed out that Shubman Gill made big hundreds in both innings of the second Test, and had he not gotten those scores, it would have been difficult for the visitors to win the game.

"I'd like to see India being pragmatic and realistic about how good the team is. They've got to still be careful about their batting. Shubman Gill got these big hundreds and made sure that India could win the Test match. I'm just imagining him getting 103 and 104, and it would have been tough to win the Test. He has taken care of a lot of those issues. India need to make sure that the batting is in place. Perhaps a changed England attack will have more sharpness and potency," Sanjay Manjrekar reflected. (4:57)

Gill scored a double hundred in the first innings (269) and a big hundred (161) in the second as India registered a massive 336-run victory in Edgbaston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news