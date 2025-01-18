Not picked in 2025 Champions Trophy squad, Vidarbha’s star batter is bowled for 27 in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 final [Watch]

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna grabbed the massive wicket of Vidarbha skipper Karun Nair in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024 final in Vadodra on Saturday. The right-arm pacer grabbed his first wicket of the innings to give Karnataka a significant edge in the final.

The dismissal occurred in the 15th over of the innings as the full delivery from Krishna kept a little low. Nair, stuck on the crease, played a little half-hearted shot and the ball missed the bat to hit the stumps. However, the celebrations from the 28-year-old were rather subdued after removing the Vidarbha captain.

With Nair walking back for 27 off 31 deliveries after hitting four boundaries, his golden run in the tournament came to an end. The Vidarbha captain has finished the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 779 runs in eight innings for the state, averaging an astonishing 389.50.

"At the moment, to find a spot in this team is very difficult" - Ajit Agarkar on Karun Nair's exclusion from CT 2025 squad despite his heroics from Vidarbha

Karun Nair. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Nair averaging over 750 in the tournament at one stage and being in the mix to play in the Champions Trophy, chief selector Ajit Agarkar justified his exclusion by stating that he was in their conversations.

Nevertheless, the 47-year-old said the existing players already have plenty of credits in their bank, claiming, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"I mean, those are really special performances and I mean someone who averages about 700+, 750 + or something, we did have a chat, no doubt about it, when those kind of performances happen. At the moment, to find a spot in this team is very difficult. Look at the guys who've been picked, all average were in excess of mid-40s. Unfortunately, you can't fit everyone in. It's a squad of 15, but those performances certainly make you take notice."

Nair, 33, has played six Tests and two ODIs thus far but could come for India as an injury replacement in the Champions Trophy.

