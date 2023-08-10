"Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking" - Prithvi Shaw after shining for Northamptonshire with 244

Young Indian batter Prithvi Shaw has asserted that he is not thinking about returning to the national team at the moment. His statement came after his blazing 244 for Northamptonshire in a List A game against Somerset on Wednesday, August 9.

The youngster smashed 11 sixes and 28 fours in his 153-ball knock to guide the Northants to a mammoth 415 in 50 overs. Shaw reached his fifty off 44 deliveries, 100 off 80 balls, and 200 off only 129 deliveries, showcasing tremendous acceleration. He was dismissed only on the final over of the innings.

Speaking after the game, Prithvi Shaw said he only wanted to enjoy his time with the team. He added that wanted to make the most of his opportunity, saying (as quoted by Northamptonshire's official website):

"Definitely experience for sure. Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking, but I just want to have a good time here, have a good time with the players over here and the support staff. Northamptonshire have given me this opportunity... They're really looking after me. I'm really enjoying it."

The Mumbai-born cricketer revealed telling teammate Sam Whiteman about his previous List A best of 227, but asserted that he doesn't go behind records:

"The 227 was in my head to be honest. I spoke to Whitey [Whiteman] when he was there and I told him it's 227, my highest score. But it was a good team effort all around. I always try and win matches for the team and I'm the kind of a player who puts my team first and then myself. If scoring like this can help my team to win, then I should continue this."

Shaw had a forgettable 2023 Indian Premier League season as he managed only 106 runs in eight outings for the Delhi Capitals at a poor average of 13.25.

"I think this was a day for me" - Prithvi Shaw on the role of luck after blasting 244 runs for Northamptonshire

Teammates applaud for Prithvi Shaw. (Credits: Twitter)

Prithvi Shaw admitted he had several slices of luck during his stellar 244-run knock for Northamptonshire as even inside edges ceased to get him out. He added:

"The sun was out, it was kind of like Indian weather today so it was really looking good. You know when an inside edge doesn't get me out, that means this day is for me. You have to be lucky sometimes, so I think this was a day for me. I didn't look back after that."

Shaw hasn't played for India since July 2021. He has featured in five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I so far.