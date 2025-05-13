"Not surprised he decided to call it a day" - Ex-Indian opener's huge statement as Virat Kohli draws curtains on his Test career

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has stated that Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket doesn't surprise him, given Team India had to undergo significant changes after a woeful tour of Australia. Kohli announced his retirement from the game's longest format on Monday, May 12.

Ad

The fifth Test against Australia in Sydney turned out to be Kohli's final match for India. Reports emerged on Saturday, May 10, that the 36-year-old had informed the BCCI about his decision to retire from Test cricket. On Monday, the veteran officially announced his decision with a lengthy Instagram post.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said about Kohli's retirement:

"To play or not play is an individual decision. But I'm not surprised because I thought after what happened in Australia, there were going to be massive changes. So I'm not surprised he decided to call it a day."

Ad

Trending

Kohli retires as India's fourth-highest run-getter in Tests, aggregating 9230 runs at 46.85 with 30 centuries. He is also India's most successful Test captain, leading the team to 40 wins in 68 Tests, including a landmark series victory in Australia.

"Those boots are massive to fill" - Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli

Sunil Gavaskar. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked whether it will be difficult for India to fill the veteran's boots, Gavaskar agreed, deeming Kohli as a prolific run-getter in all three formats. The 125-Test veteran believes a handful of players will audition for the spot, but India will struggle to find an instant replacement. Gavaskar said:

Ad

"Definitely. He has been a colossal presence. He is a colossus as far as run-scoring is concerned. In all formats of the game - not just Tests, but one-dayers and T20s too - he has been phenomenal. Since the time he made his debut, what he has done, what he has achieved for Indian cricket and what he has contributed to world cricket is unbelievable. Those boots are massive to fill. It's not going to be easy for someone to come in and bat at that position. You could possibly see a couple of players coming in and going at that No. 4 spot."

With Rohit Sharma also retiring from the format, the BCCI will also have to name a new Test captain. The Indian contingent will have an inexperienced batting line-up when they travel to England for a five-match series next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news