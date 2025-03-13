"Now don’t say caption acha likhte" - Indian legend's hilarious birthday post for wife [Watch]

India's legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh posted a hilarious caption to wish his wife Geeta Basra a happy birthday as the Bollywood actress turned 41 on Thursday, March 13. The former cricketer also shared a video of the couple doing bhangra (traditional Punjabi folk dance).

Ad

Harbhajan cheekily asked his better half not to complain about the caption this time. Wishing Basra on her special day, the cricket star captioned his Instagram post:

"Happy birthday Madam ❤️❤️ khush raho Abbad raho. And khush rakho vi 😜😜 (love you @geetabasra ) Now dont say caption acha likhte as u always says."

Ad

Trending

Responding to Harbhajan's birthday wish, Geeta Basra wrote in the comments:

"That’s your sweet msg?? 🙈 Thank you hubby love you too ❤️."

Speaking about his love story, Harbhajan stated that he first noticed Basra on the poster of the Bollywood movie 'The Train'. He recalled that he didn't know who she was then and asked his close friend and former teammate Yuvraj Singh to get some information about the actress.

Ad

Speaking on Bollywood choreographer-director Farah Khan's YouTube channel in December, he had said:

"I had seen the poster of The Train. I was going to catch a train in the morning and I saw the poster of the film. I was like, 'Who is this'. I went to the United Kingdom for county after that. Yuvraj Singh visited me there. Yuvi has very good connections in Bollywood so I asked him who's the actor in The Train film, she looks very good. He got some information about her after speaking to a few people. That's how it started."

Ad

Ad

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh tied the knot in Jalandhar on October 29, 2015. They became parents for the first time with the birth of their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha on July 27, 2016. The two were blessed with a baby boy Jovan Veer Singh Plaha on July 10, 2021.

"They can become much better than Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh" - Harbhajan Singh predicts bright future for two Indian spinners

Harbhajan Singh believes that Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy's partnership will enjoy tremendous success in white-ball cricket. He even suggested that the two could even surpass him and India's spin bowling legend Anil Kumble.

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator made these remarks while on air during the 2025 Champions Trophy final between the Men in Blue and New Zealand. He said (quoted as saying by Hindustan Times):

"They can become that partnership that will win India a lot of matches in the years to come. They can become much better than Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. They can certainly reach that standard. There’s no question, because both have age on their side. They can play together for many years, and only improve from here. These are early days for them."

It is worth mentioning that Harbhajan enjoyed a fabulous cricketing career. The off-spinner is India's third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket, with 707 scalps across formats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news