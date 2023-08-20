Hyderabad Cricket Association raises security concern over back-to-back World Cup 2023 games: Reports

Even though the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced the revised schedule for 2023 World Cup in India. Reports are now emerging that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) are apprehensive over hosting consecutive games in the tournament.

Putting together the schedule for the 2023 World Cup has led to a rather embarrassing situation for the Board of Control for Cricket in India. While the official announcement itself was delayed, even the original schedule has undergone changes, with nine games getting rescheduled.

As per the revised schedule, Hyderabad will host back-to-back games on October 9 and October 10. The first game will be between New Zealand and Netherlands and the second between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The latter match was originally to be played on October 12, but was rescheduled after Pakistan’s clash against India was moved from October 15 to October 14.

According to The Indian Express, the HCA has written to the BCCI, requesting for a gap between the two games they're scheduled to host on consecutive days. The report claimed that Hyderabad Police has raised concerns over providing security for World Cup 2023 games on back-to-back days.

Apparently, the Hyderabad Police informed the HCA that they won’t be able to handle consecutive games and the security arrangements required for it, especially with one of the games involving Pakistan.

Change in World Cup 2023 schedule unlikely now

While the HCA might have asked the BCCI for some breathing space between two games, their request is unlikely to be met.

The ticket sales for the World Cup are set to begin from August 25, and as such any change in schedule will once again throw the arrangements completely out of gear.

As things stand, fans and experts are disappointed over the delay in releasing the schedule and the manner in which things have been progressing in the build-up to the World Cup.

The marquee India-Pakistan game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been brought forward by a day due to the Navratri festival. The date of the Pakistan-England game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata has been changed from November 12 to November 11 owing to Kali Puja.

Speaking of Hyderabad, before hosting World Cup games on consecutive days, they will also host the Pakistan vs Netherlands clash on October 6.