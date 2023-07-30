"Now I've become 'experiment Dravid' the destroyer of Indian cricket"- Top 10 funny memes after India's humiliating loss vs West Indies in 2nd ODI

Team India suffered a deflating 6-wicket loss against West Indies in the second ODI on Saturday, July 29, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The 3-match series is now leveled at 1-1 after two games.

The visitors lost the toss and were asked to bat first. India were without the services of the senior duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in this contest. A sub-par batting performance resulted in the men in blue getting bundled out for 181 in 40.5 overs.

Opener Ishan Kishan (55) hit his second consecutive half-century in the series and top-scored for India. Romario Shepherd (3/37), Gudakesh Motie (3/36), and Alzarri Joseph (2/35) starred for the hosts in the bowling department.

In reply, West Indies got off to a decent start with Kyle Mayers (36) playing aggressively in the company of Brandon King (15). Shardul Thakur then brought India back into the contest by picking three wickets in quick succession.

Kuldeep Yadav also dismissed Shimron Hetmyer soon after to raise his team's hopes of a successful defense. Shai Hope (63*) and Keacy Carty (48*) smashed the Indian hopes with a sensible 91-run partnership to take their side home in the chase.

Fans were left disappointed by a poor showing from the visitors in the second ODI against the West Indies. They conveyed their views on the defeat by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

"So should West Indies ask Shai Hope to rest as this Indian team is very weak?"- Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra was not pleased with Team India's management for resting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the second ODI. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, he analyzed the reasons behind the rationale of the move and said:

"You might be wondering why Rohit and Kohli weren't there. Was it because the opposition team collapsed in the last match? The West Indies looked extremely ordinary while batting first, so India thought they won't play their main players, let's experiment a little more. Could that have been the reason?"

He added:

"If that was the reason, even you could have got out in one match, that your team gets bowled out for 150, like you made 181 now. So should West Indies ask Shai Hope to rest as this Indian team is very weak? That doesn't really cut it in my opinion because the World Cup is not too far."

Do you agree with Chopra's views? Sound off in the comments section.