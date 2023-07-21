Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) went down to Washington Freedom (WSF) by six wickets in match number nine of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 at Church Street Park in Morrisville on Thursday. With their fourth consecutive defeat in the tournament, they were knocked out of the playoffs race.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, LAKR put up 175/7 on the board. They lost three wickets cheaply as Jason Roy (7), Unmukt Chand (18), and Nitish Kumar (9) could not contribute much. Andre Russell (70* off 37) lifted LARK’s spirits, clobbering six fours and as many sixes. Rilee Rossouw chipped in with 41 off 30, smacking four sixes.

The Knight Riders, however, failed to defend the total as Washington Freedom eased home in 18.1 overs. Matthew Short (43 off 35) and Andries Gous (40 off 15) added 68 for the first wicket in 5.2 overs to get Washington Freedom off to a cracking start. Glenn Phillips (29 off 19) and Obus Pienaar (26* off 17) also chipped to hand another defeat to LAKR.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Los Angeles Knight Riders being eliminated from MLC 2023.

Annie S. @newmexicanannie @LA_KnightRiders @exploretrinidad Unfortunate. However, I'm still watching and cheering for the Knight Riders. Keep plugging away, boys!

Dilshad Ahmed @im_dilshad95 @LA_KnightRiders @exploretrinidad It's a relief now only one more match is left to lose.

“We tried everything but it didn't happen” - LAKR captain Sunil Narine

Speaking after yet another defeat in MLC 2023, Knight Riders captain Sunil Narine lamented the lack of effectiveness of his bowlers in the powerplay.

“I thought 175 was a good total. But they capitalized in the powerplay and took it away. We tried everything but it didn't happen,” he said.

On the pitch, he added:

“It was a bit more true when the lights came on, and we didn't execute our plans, that's cricket."

Russell was named Player of the Match despite his side ending up on the losing side.

“We still have one game to go, we will see how things are. I'm enjoying batting, but our team results are an issue. Hope we can finish strong, finish with a win and have a glass of orange juice for that. We still have a good unit, need to keep backing ourselves,” he stated.

LAKR will face Seattle Orcas in their last game of MLC 2023 at Church Street Park in Morrisville on Sunday.