"Now onto the next exciting adventure" - Karun Nair bids farewell to Karnataka and moves to Vidarbha ahead of upcoming domestic season

Veteran batter Karun Nair has bid farewell to his home state, Karnataka, and decided to shift his cricketing base to Vidharbha ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

Karun made his debut for the Karnataka side in 2012 and was a dependable batter for them in the middle-order for a decade. It has been a rollercoaster ride for the 31-year-old with the Karnataka as he has seen many highs and lows during the journey.

He played alongside the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Vinay Kumar, and Manish Pandey in the side. He was an important part of the Karnataka team, which dominated the domestic circuit in the previous decade.

After an 11-year association with KSCA, Karun felt that the time was right to move on in search of better prospects. He took to his official Instagram handle and revealed the decision to fans. He wrote:

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible journey I've had with the Karnataka State Cricket Association over the last two decades. From the very start of my cricketing career, KSCA has been a guiding light, offering unwavering support that helped shape me into the player I am today.

He expressed gratitude to all the support staff members and players at Karnataka and added:

"A special thanks to my remarkable coaches, captains, and teammates who I've had the privilege of playing under and alongside. Your leadership, mentorship, support and belief in me have been instrumental in my growth as a cricketer.

Karun concluded:

"As I embark on a new chapter with the Vidarbha Cricket Association, I carry with me the cherished memories, friendships, and skills I've gained during my time with KSCA. Thank you for being an integral part of my cricketing journey. Now onto the next exciting adventure!

A look at Karun Nair's stats for Karnataka

Making his List A debut for Karnataka in 2012, Karun Nair played 90 games and scored 2119 runs at an average of 30.71, including 12 half-centuries and two centuries.

Nair had to wait for a year after List A debut to play his maiden Ranji Trophy game. Across 85 first-class matches, he amassed 5922 runs at an average of 48.94, including 15 centuries and 27 fifties.