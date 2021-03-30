“Didn't know what the DLS score was, it kept changing on the scoreboard” - Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has admitted that his team were unaware of the exact target they were chasing in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Napier on Tuesday.

In a bizarre instance, Bangladesh began their chase without know their revised target. In a rain-affected match, New Zealand batted first and scored 173 for 5 in 17.5 overs. In response, Bangladesh knew they had to bat 16 overs but not how many they needed for victory.

Speaking after the match, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said:

"I think there was a bit of confusion because we didn't know what the DLS score was; it kept changing on the scoreboard. It can happen in the game."

With no certainty about the target, play was halted 1.3 overs into Bangladesh’s chase as umpires took the ball into their custody.

Play resumed after five minutes, by which time Bangladesh knew their target - 170 runs in 16 overs as per the D/L method.

However, Bangladesh only managed 142 for 7 in their allotted overs, going down by 28 runs. The hosts, who won the first T20I as well, took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Soumya Sarkar scored a brilliant 51 off 27 balls, while Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim contributed 38 in the chase. Captain Mahmudullah also chipped in with 21 off 12. In the end, though, Bangladesh fell way short.

The New Zealand innings is over on 173/5.



Bangladesh’s target is 170 in 16 overs, according to DLS calculations.#NZvBAN | https://t.co/MpgKA3t8p3 pic.twitter.com/OqogGodWjY — ICC (@ICC) March 30, 2021

Bangladesh didn't finish well enough: Mahmudullah

Reflecting on yet another defeat, Mahmudullah opined that the visitors began well but couldn’t capitalise on the start provided by Soumya and Naim. He elaborated in this regard:

"First five overs, we were on track, but we didn't finish well enough. Naim and Soumya batted really well. We didn't capitalise on the balls we missed. There are some opportunties we need to capitalise to get a win.”

Mahmuddulah continued:

"In T20s, sometimes you get a good start, sometimes you don't. But both batting and bowling, you must finish well. As a batting unit, we can take some positives from this game and come back strong (for the next)".

For New Zealand, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett and Adam Milne kept the pressure on Bangladesh by picking two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips (58* off 31) and Daryl Mitchell (34* off 16) combined to lift New Zealand from 111 for 5 to 173 for 5 after batting first.

Soumya Sarkar’s fighting half-century goes in vain as New Zealand win by 28 runs!



They have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series 🎉#NZvBAN | https://t.co/MpgKA3t8p3 pic.twitter.com/blQKxF4aE9 — ICC (@ICC) March 30, 2021

Later, Phillips also picked up the wicket of Bangladesh opener Naim and was named the 'Man of the Match' for his impressive all-round performance on the day.