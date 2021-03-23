New Zealand announce 13-man squad for Bangladesh T20I series, 2 uncapped players make the cut

New Zealand have announced their 13-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting on 28 March. Two uncapped players, Finn Allen and Will Young, have been rewarded with a place in the team for their impressive performance in last season's Super Smash - New Zealand's domestic T20 competition.

Opener Finn Allen finished the season as Super Smash's top-scorer, amassing 512 runs at an impressive average of 56, while his strike rate read a staggering 193.

Established players like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, and Tim Seifert have given the T20I series a miss. The above-mentioned players have been given a bit of a break as they will soon join their respective IPL teams.

"The six guys who will miss this series are incumbents in our T20 side, and the decision to give them some time at home with family before they embark on a long stint in India was principally made with their welfare in mind," said selector Gavin Larsen.

Larsen explained that it is important to check out other players, with the T20 World Cup set to take place in India later this year.

"We’re also very aware of the need to give others opportunities in a World Cup year, and it’s great to be able to introduce Finn and Will to the set-up, as well as welcome back Lockie and Adam," Larsen added.

Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne have returned to the team after struggling with injuries. Milne last played for New Zealand in a T20I in 2018.

Tim Southee to lead New Zealand

Tim Southee

Advertisement

In Kane Williamson's absence, Tim Southee will lead New Zealand against Bangladesh. The pacer has previously captained the Kiwis 15 times in T20Is.

"Tim’s a great leader in any Blackcaps side, we’ve seen how well he’s slipped into the T20 captain’s position in the past, and we look forward to him continuing to grow in the role," Larsen said.

New Zealand's squad for the 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh

Tim Southee (c), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Will Young