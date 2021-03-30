Officials halt New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I after visitors start run chase without knowing the revised target

In a bizarre incident that occurred during the second New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I, match officials interrupted the proceedings because neither of the two teams knew about the revised target in the second innings.

New Zealand's official Twitter handle suggested the target was 148 off 16 overs, while the commentators mentioned it as 170. During the second over of the Bangladeshi innings, the on-field umpires pocketed the ball and stopped the game until everyone knew about the exact target.

Match Referee Jeff Crowe soon confirmed that the visitors needed 170 runs from 16 overs to level the New Zealand vs Bangladesh series.

How is it possible to start a run chase without knowing what you’re chasing? Crazy stuff. #NZvBAN — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 30, 2021

Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham had a hilarious reaction to the incident as he sent out the following tweet.

"How is it possible to start a run chase without knowing what you’re chasing? Crazy stuff," Jimmy Neesham wrote.

The Black Caps are the favorites to win the New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I series

Glenn Phillips fired on all cylinders in the second New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I match

The Kiwis had a 1-0 lead going into the second T20I against Bangladesh at McLean Park. The visitors won the toss and elected to field in Napier.

Rain interruptions allowed only 17.5 overs in the first innings. Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 31-ball 58*, while all-rounder Daryl Mitchell smacked 34 runs off 16 deliveries to guide the Kiwis to a 173-run total.

Advertisement

Because of the D/L Method, Bangladesh need 170 off 96 deliveries to win. The visitors have already lost the wicket of Liton Das in their run chase. Soumya Sarkar is currently out in the middle with Naim Sheikh.

Hamish Bennett strikes first! 13/1 as Bangladesh chase 170 from 16 overs. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/Mq1m2EqHZ9 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 30, 2021

Since Bangladesh have not won a single T20I game in New Zealand before, it is unlikely that they will chase 170 off 16 overs. You can follow the live scorecard of the 2nd New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I match here.