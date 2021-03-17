Ross Taylor ruled out of 1st ODI against Bangladesh

New Zealand star batsman Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the first ODI against Bangladesh due to "a small tear in his left hamstring". Taylor picked up the injury while playing in a Plunket Shield game on Sunday.

The Blackcaps have included all-rounder Mark Chapman as a cover for Ross Taylor. The first ODI will be played on March 20th in Dunedin.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead is hopeful that Taylor will recover in time for the final two games of the series. Providing an update on the 36-year-old's situation, the Kiwi coach said:

"It's a shame for Ross to have this happen on the eve of a series. t's a small tear, and we're hopeful after some rest and rehabilitation, we can get him fit for the second game in Christchurch."

Stead is also confident that Taylor's replacement Mark Chapman would do an excellent job if called upon in the first ODI.

"It's an exciting time for Mark, who's come in and performed well recently for the T20 side, so we have full confidence he can do the job if called upon," Gary Stead added.

The three-match ODI series is also part of the World Cup Super League. Bangladesh's task will be cut out as they are yet to win an away ODI against New Zealand.

Ross Taylor's ODI record against Bangladesh

Ross Taylor is the highest run-getter for the Blackcaps in ODIs.

Ross Taylor, who has played 232 ODIs so far, has an impressive record against Bangladesh in the 50-over format. In 23 innings, the 36-year-old has scored 1003 runs at an average of 59. The right-handed batsman has two hundreds and eight fifties to his name against the Asian outfit.

New Zealand's ODI squad for the 3-match series against Bangladesh

Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Mark Chapman

