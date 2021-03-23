"We should've won this game"- Tamim Iqbal blames missed chances for Bangladesh's loss in 2nd ODI

Skipper Tamim Iqbal was left dismayed by the crucial catches which Bangladesh dropped in the second ODI against New Zealand. The Kiwis won the game by five wickets after they were reduced to 53-3 while chasing 272.

Iqbal opined that had the visitors taken their chances, they could have leveled the series at 1-1.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahedi Hasan were the culprits as they dropped James Neesham and Tom Latham respectively in the space of eight balls. Neesham went on to score 30, while Latham stole the show with his unbeaten 110.

A dejected Tamim Iqbal said after the game:

"We should've won this game, the bowlers created chances; we couldn't hold on. The dropped catches, you know. When situation comes, you have to do things 100%. Disappointed today. Batters did really well. It was a different surface, a bit slow. 271 was a decent score. And when the chances came, we couldn't hold on. Quite disappointing."

However, Tamim Iqbal acknowledged that no player drops chances willingly.

"See, people will drop catches. It hurts. If we took our two chances, it was game on. People don't miss catches willingly; it happens to everyone. When the next chance comes, we need to grab with both hands. We just have to be positive in Wellington and give a crack to them again." the Bangladesh captain added.

OUT. Direct hit from Tamim Iqbal and Devon Conway has to go for 72 looking to take a quick single. Jimmy Neesham joins Tom Latham 48* with 106 runs needed at Hagley Oval.

The Kiwis chased a total of 272 with 10 balls to spare. Earlier in the first innings, captain Tamim Iqbal led from the front, finishing as the top scorer for his side by amassing 78 runs.

"We are not here to improve our cricket but to win"- Tamim Iqbal

Series win! Tom Latham with an impressive 110* to guide the team home at Hagley Oval after early wickets. Daryl Mitchell with him on 12* in his first bat in ODI cricket.

After being comprehensively beaten in the first ODI, Bangladesh put up a valiant effort in the second encounter and put New Zealand under severe pressure for a good chunk of the game.

However, Tamim Iqbal said Bangladesh is done improving and wants his side to win more games.

"Mithun was fantastic, Mushi (Mushfiqur Rahim) as well. Anyway, I thought it was a much-improved game. We are not here to improve our cricket but to win." the left-hander said.

The final ODI will be played on March 26, with the Kiwis leading 2-0. Following that, the two teams will square off in a three-match T20I series.