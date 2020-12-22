NZ v PAK 2020: Mohammad Hafeez becomes Pakistan's joint-top scorer in T20I cricket 

Mohammad Hafeez made history on Tuesday as he became Pakistan's joint-top scorer in T20I cricket during the team's third T20I against New Zealand. Hafeez scored 41 runs to help guide Pakistan to victory over New Zealand in the third T20I.

His knock included 3 sixes and 2 fours, and it took him level with Shoaib Malik in Pakistan's all-time T20I batting charts. The veteran batsman has now scored 2323 runs in the shortest format of the game in just 99 matches, with 14 half-centuries to his name.

Malik has the same number of runs,but in 115 T20Is. Hafeez was dismissed by Scott Kuggeleijn before he could surpass his compatriot at the top of the charts.

Hafeez is also fifth in the leading run-scorers chart in T20I cricket, behind just Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill and Shoaib Malik (who has 12 more runs courtesy of a T20I appearance for Asia XI).

Old is gold: Mohammad Hafeez continues to set the standard for Pakistan

No player has more runs in T20I than Mohammad Hafeez in 2020.

Mohammad Hafeez may be 40, but he is showing no signs of stopping any time soon. He is not only Pakistan's best batsman this year, but is also the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket in 2020. In ten matches for Pakistan this year, Hafeez has scored 415 runs with four fifties to his name. No other player in world cricket has score more runs than Hafeez.

Hafeez scored his career-best score of 99 on Sunday in the second T20I against New Zealand. He followed it up with another impressive knock of 41 runs in the third T20I. He has an incredible average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57 in T20Is this year.

Hafeez will have a chance to surpass Shoaib Malik's tally in February with Pakistan due to host South Africa in a three-match T20I series.