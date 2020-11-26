Six members of the Pakistan squad, who had travelled to New Zealand for an international tour earlier this week, have tested positive for COVID-19 in their isolation facility.

Two out of the six members have been deemed to be “historical” cases, while the other four are new infections.

The players are currently in a managed isolation facility at Christchurch. The squad had permission to train while in the facility, but this has now been put on hold.

“The Pakistan team’s exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed. While this is disappointing for the Pakistan squad, the testing outcomes and the actions taken show the Government system is working,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) stated in a press release.

The six members who have tested positive will now be moved to the quarantine arm of the managed isolation facility.

Before embarking on their journey to New Zealand from Lahore, all the players in the Pakistan squad had been tested four times for COVID-19, and returned negative results each time.

‘Some members of the Pakistan team had contravened protocols’: NZC

NZC has also stated in the press release that some of the members of the Pakistan squad had contravened COVID-19 protocols on their first day in the isolation facility, which will be discussed with the touring party.

“NZC has also been made aware that some members of the Pakistan team had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation. We will be having discussions with the tourists to assist them in understanding the requirements.”

Pakistan is scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests with the matches starting on December 18, after the conclusion of New Zealand’s series against the West Indies.

