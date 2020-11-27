NZ v WI 2020: Bay Oval Mount Maunganui pitch report and weather conditions

After a nail-biting encounter in Auckland, the action of the New Zealand vs West Indies series will move to the Bay Oval as the two teams will square off in the second T20I match on Sunday.

Rain interruptions in Auckland compelled a reduction of eight overs in the first T20I. West Indies posted a total of 180/7 in 16 overs, riding on Kieron Pollard's 37-ball 75*. The Caribbean skipper smacked four fours and eight sixes in his scintillating knock.

Lockie Ferguson was the star performer for the home team, returning with figures of 5/21 in four overs. Chasing 179 runs in 16 overs, New Zealand got over the line in the final over courtesy of some brilliant performances from Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, and debutante Devon Conway.

Since the boundaries are shorter in New Zealand, fans should expect another high-scoring clash at the Bay Oval. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the upcoming T20I.

Bay Oval Mount Maunganui pitch report

There have been quite a few high-scoring T20I matches at the Bay Oval so far. The fact that the team batting first has posted a total of 150 or more in each of the six games played so far at the Bay Oval indicates that yet another run-fest between New Zealand and West Indies is on the cards.

Talking about the pace vs spin success ratio, the fast bowlers have scalped more wickets than the slower bowlers on this pitch. However, it is noteworthy that all bowlers have proved to be expensive with the ball on this ground.

Bay Oval Mount Maunganui weather conditions

Although a flat pitch will be on offer for this match, the rain gods are unlikely to allow much action on Sunday afternoon at the Bay Oval. There is a 50% chance of rain in Mount Maunganui, with the skies expected to remain cloudy the entire afternoon.

The temperature will loom at around 19 degrees Celsius, whereas the humidity levels will be at 81%.