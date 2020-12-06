NZ v WI 2020: Daryl Mitchell fined for using  'audible obscenity' in 1st Test

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been fined for breaching the ICC code of conduct in the recently concluded Test match against the West Indies.

Daryl Mitchell was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC code, which is a level one offence. It translates to the “Use of an audible obscenity during an International Match”. Following the rule, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record.

Article 2.3 explains the rule as:

Article 2.3 covers the use of words commonly known and understood to be offensive, obscene and/or profane (in any language) and which can be heard by the spectators and/or the viewing public whether by way of the stump-microphone or otherwise. This conduct may include, for example, swearing in frustration at one’s own play or fortune.

The incident took place on Saturday during the 62nd over of the game, when Daryl Mitchell used inappropriate language as West Indian skipper Jason Holder was running between the wickets.

Daryl Mitchell pleaded guilty to the offence

Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction endorsed by the ICC Cricket Operations Department. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney, Wayne Knights, and TV umpire Christopher Brown, according to ICC's statement.

There was no need for a formal hearing as Daryl Mitchell pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand cantered past West Indies by an innings and 134 runs. Daryl Mitchell didn't have much to do in the game as West Indies were bundled out for 138 by only four Kiwi bowlers. Mitchell took Holder's wicket in the second innings, a plumb lbw.

New Zealand and West Indies will now square off in the second and final Test of the series starting on 11th December in Wellington.