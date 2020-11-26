NZ v WI 2020: 'It is just a matter of using your mental strength' - Captain Kieron Pollard ready for New Zealand challenge 

Kieron Pollard, the West Indian skipper for the New Zealand tour, has completed mandatory quarantine in New Zealand and is ready for the first T20I on 27th November.

Pollard and his West Indian teammates who participated in the IPL 2020 will join the rest of the squad today. Players, including Darren Bravo and other Test specialists, have been in the Kiwi nation quarantining and training since early November.

Kieron Pollard and co. will have their task cut out for them as they will only have 24 hours to regain their mojo after the strict 14-day quarantine. Some of the members of the squad who were present before the captain's arrival were also rebuked for breaching quarantine protocols.

ARRIVAL: FINALLY, the #MenInMaroon players who participated in the IPL have joined the rest of the squad in Auckland!



Skipper, Kieron Pollard, is relieved to be out of quarantine! 😅#NZvWI #WIReady 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/nGQ8eIj6JX — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 26, 2020

Kieron Pollard believes that the team will have to put these things behind them and focus on the mental aspect of the game. Here's what he said about his team's preparation for tomorrow:

"We made use of what we could have, from the small group that we have (in which) some guys were playing cricket and some weren't or were just around their IPL teams. Having said that, it is what is. New Zealand had a couple of guys as well in quarantine. It is just a matter of using your mental strength and hopefully coming out and putting these things behind you and see what happens."

Kieron Pollard believes that the team don't need special bonding sessions

Kieron Pollard also believes that his side will not have to do anything special while focussing on the basics of the game. He added:

"We have known each other for a long time so there's nothing like you have to talk about bonding and stuff like that. From the last squad, there are only a couple of new guys into the squad. Again, it is a matter of sitting down and having that plan, hopefully, remember the plan and go out and execute that plan.

"Having said that we have to wary that some guys have not played cricket in some time and we will have to take it easy on emotions and reactions on the cricket field. But the basics of cricket will still apply."

Advertisement

Final net session for the T20 #MenInMaroon at @edenparknz before tomorrow’s first T20I!



WI are putting in the hard yards in order to get the results WI desire! 💪🏾#NZvWI #WIReady 🌴🏏 pic.twitter.com/EsjyiucpgJ — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 25, 2020

The T20I sides will compete in 2 more matches after tomorrow, on 29th and 30th November respectively. They will then move on to the 2-match Test series from 3rd December to 15th December.