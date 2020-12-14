NZ v WI 2020: Jason Holder enjoying cricket in a 'tough year' despite pay cuts

After a forgettable New Zealand tour, West Indian skipper Jason Holder expressed optimism that his players will bounce back stronger after the Christmas break. He praised his teammates for risking their health and traveling worldwide to play cricket despite pay cuts.

Talking to the reporters after his team's ICC World Test Championship defeat to the Blackcaps, Jason Holder stated that it was a challenging year for him and his team. Still, they tried to make the best out of the opportunities to earn a living.

Stunning catch from West Indies skipper Jason Holder.#NZvWI pic.twitter.com/K8TWjhXH96 — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) December 11, 2020

"Man, it's tough. It was a tough year. Credit to every individual who would have sacrificed their health, and the risk of travelling around the world in this pandemic," said the Caribbean skipper.

"We have had pay cuts. It is a situation where you are still looking to make a living, still looking to make use of every opportunity you get," Jason Holder continued.

Jason Holder set to play for the Sydney Sixers in BBL 2020-21

Jason Holder is taking the short ball on!



In the last three overs, he has struck two sixes and a four 👀 #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/pgDS3bYsFo — ICC (@ICC) December 13, 2020

While most Caribbean players will return home from New Zealand, Jason Holder will fly to Australia to represent the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League.

"We've been on the road for a little while. It would be good for the guys to get home for Christmas, spend some time with their families. It will be a much-needed rest for some players to just refresh and come back. I head over to the Big Bash after this and then we've got a tour of Bangladesh in early January," Jason Holder added.

Advertisement

The Sydney Sixers have five points to their name in two matches, with one win and one loss. Jason Holder's presence will provide much more balance to the defending champions' team combination in BBL 2020-21.

As far as the West Indies cricket team is concerned, the Men in Maroon will visit Bangladesh soon. The dates for the tour are not known, but the two cricket boards expect the series to happen in January 2021.