NZ v WI 2020: Kyle Jamieson labels himself 'fourth prong' of New Zealand's pace-bowling attack

New Zealand's rising star Kyle Jamieson destroyed the West Indian batting lineup in the ongoing second ICC World Test Championship match at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

After the home team's innings ended at 460, the Kiwi pacers ran through the Caribbean lineup in their first innings. Middle-order batsman Jermaine Blackwood was the only player who could tackle the New Zealand fast bowlers. He scored 69 runs off 92 deliveries.

Kyle Jamieson proved to be the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 5/34 in 13 overs. Veteran fast bowler Tim Southee also picked up three wickets as New Zealand left West Indies reeling at 124/8 at the end of the day's play.

Talking to the reporters after the second day, Kyle Jamieson heaped praise on the Kiwi pace bowling attack. He considered himself lucky that he received an opportunity to play alongside Southee, Trent Boult, and Neil Wagner.

"It's called, I guess, a four-pronged attack," Jamieson said. "And I guess, myself very much being the fourth prong of that. You look at Tim [Southee] and Trent [Boult] and Wags [Neil Wagner] and the way they've gone about their business in the last eight-ten years and it's nothing short of world-class," Jamieson said.

Kyle Jamieson made his Test debut against the Indian cricket team at Wellington earlier this year. The tall fast bowler has quickly cemented his place in the New Zealand team.

He has been the most successful bowler for the Black Caps in this inning against West Indies so far. Still, Jamieson believes that he is far from his teammates' levels.

"I just consider myself very fortunate to play in the same team as those guys and play in the same era as three of New Zealand's greatest-ever quicks," Kyle Jamieson continued.

West Indies still have two wickets in hand. The visitors would aim to avoid a follow-on. But looking at the way Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee have performed in Wellington, it is unlikely that Caribbean tail-enders could make much of a difference.