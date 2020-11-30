NZ v WI 2020: Lockie Ferguson credits IPL for impressive performances in the T20I series

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was adjudged the player of the series as the Kiwis beat West Indies 2-0 in the T20I series.

In the first T20I, Ferguson ran through the West Indies batting order with figures of 5-21. He backed up this stellar performance with an economic spell of 1-22 in the second T20I.

Having had such a fantastic series, Ferguson revealed that it was the recently concluded IPL 2020 season that helped him prepare better for this successful T20I series.

Playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Lockie Ferguson picked up six wickets in the limited opportunities that he got at a good strike-rate of 19.83 and a decent economy of 7.46.

He also revealed that he had put in a lot of hard yards to work on his accuracy and that made him a dangerous bowler with his raw pace.

"Very happy with how the boys played as a collective. Think I just had a good day out at Eden. Happens, have to run with those. IPL put me in good stead. Did put in a lot of work with the accuracy," Lockie Ferguson said after the third T20I which was called off due to rain.

Playing a lot of T20 cricket helps to handle pressure: Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson appeals for a wicket

Lockie Ferguson stated that playing a lot of T20 cricket has helped him thrive under pressure. He also feels that for a bowler to bowl fast, he needs to have that mental attitude and desire to bowl fast.

But Ferguson thinks that variations in pace are also necessary as you cannot just bank on raw pace, and that is something that he picked up with experience.

"Playing a lot of T20 helps to handle pressure. If you want to bowl fast, you want to have to bowl fast. Takes a mental attitude, and also good coaches to harness the speeds. It's an experience thing (variations in bowling). It's important with experience to learn what is working on the day," Lockie Ferguson said.

Lockie Ferguson will be hopeful of keeping injuries away and producing such consistent performances for the Kiwis in future.