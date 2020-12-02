NZ v WI 2020: Will Young to make international debut for New Zealand in the first Test 

New Zeland captain Kane Williamson confirmed on Wednesday that 28-year-old Will Young will make his international debut in the first Test match against West Indies.

Will Young will replace wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. The gloveman picked up the strain in the opening round of the local Ford Trophy last week.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead had earlier confirmed that the opener Tom Blundell will move down the order to Watling's spot at number six. Young will thus open the innings with Tom Latham.

"He's been around the environment for some time without getting his first opportunity so I think that's also a real positive," Kane Williamson said in a statement.

"Often you come into teams and it's new, you are trying to get a feel for the group but he's got that feel, he's an experienced player, has played a lot of first-class cricket and to a very high standard and he deserves that opportunity."

Will Young's domestic record

Will Young has been prolific in New Zealand's domestic competitions, as he has accumulated a heap of runs at an average of 43.76. The right-handed batsman made his debut in 2012 as a 20-year-old.

Since his breakthrough year in 2014 - he made 903 runs at an average 53, Will Young has never gone past a domestic season with less than 500 runs.

Young has been the back-up batsman in the Blackcaps set-up for a couple of years now. He was set to make his debut last year before the Christchurch fixture against Bangladesh was cancelled due to mosque bombings in the city.

During a couple of 3-day warm-up games before the Test matches, Will Young came out with scores of 27, 64 not out and 133, showing good control and a stable technique.

With Ajaz Patel and Colin de Grandhomme injured and out of the squad apart from Watling, a new-look New Zealand will lock horns with West Indies in the 2-Test series. Hamilton and Wellington will host the Tests on 3-7 December and 11-15 December respectively.