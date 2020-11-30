NZ v WI playing 11 and toss updates for today’s match – 30th November 2020

New Zealand have made a sparkling return to international cricket by winning the opening two T20Is of the 3-match series against the West Indies. Before heading on to the Test series, the two teams will play the dead rubber at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Monday (November 30).

Former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum recently said that it is time for New Zealand to figure out their best XI for the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

While the third T20I will be an opportunity for the hosts to rest their big guns and try out some of the fringe players, the Windies would also want to make the most of it and harbour some momentum ahead of the 2-match Test series, which starts on December 3.

New Zealand T20I squad: Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Scott Kuggeleijn

West Indies T20I squad: Brandon King, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (w), Kieron Pollard (c), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

While regular skipper Kane Williamson and fast bowler Trent Boult were rested altogether for the shortest format, Southee, Taylor and Jamieson won’t feature in today’s dead rubber. Mitchell Santner will lead the side.

NZ v WI 3rd T20I: Who won the toss today?

New Zealand have won the toss in the 3rd T20I and have opted to field first.

What is the playing XI for today’s NZ v WI match?

New Zealand’s playing XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson

West Indies’ playing XI: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (w), Kieron Pollard (c), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh