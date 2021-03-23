"That’s out, no it’s not" - Twitterati divided over Kyle Jamieson's 'catch'

There was a major controversy after a catch claimed by Kyle Jamieson during the second New Zealand-Bangladesh ODI was adjudged not out by the third umpire.
The incident in question took place during the 15th over of Bangladesh’s innings when their captain Tamim Iqbal uppishly drove a fuller delivery back to Kyle Jamieson. In his follow-through, the bowler went low to his left and pulled off what seemed like a brilliant catch.
The on-field umpire decided to play safe and referred the decision to the third umpire, while giving out as the soft signal. After watching the replays, the third umpire overturned the decision, much to the shock of Kyle Jamieson.
According to the third umpire, as Kyle Jamieson went down, he wasn't in full control of the ball. After zooming in, the TV umpire concluded that the ball was touching the ground, hence overturning the on-field decision.
Twitter reactions to Kyle Jamieson catch controversy
Following the decision, many cricket fans took to Twitter to express their views on the incident. While some claimed that Kyle Jamieson had clearly taken the catch, others hailed the TV umpire for making the 'right' decision. Here are some Twitter reactions:
What constitutes a catch in cricket?
As per the rule book, section 33.3 states:
"The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder's person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement."
This is the second controversy relating to a catch in international cricket in recent times.
During the fourth India-England T20I in Ahmedabad, Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav played a lap-sweep off Sam Curran.
The ball headed towards Dawid Malan, who dived in front of him and claimed a catch. Since the on-field umpire had to give a soft signal as per the rule, he decided to give out.
The third umpire watched several replays, but since all of them were inconclusive, he could not overturn the soft signal.
Suryakumar Yadav had to walk back to the pavilion, leading to a major debate over the decision.