"That’s out, no it’s not" - Twitterati divided over Kyle Jamieson's 'catch'

There was a major controversy after a catch claimed by Kyle Jamieson during the second New Zealand-Bangladesh ODI was adjudged not out by the third umpire.

The incident in question took place during the 15th over of Bangladesh’s innings when their captain Tamim Iqbal uppishly drove a fuller delivery back to Kyle Jamieson. In his follow-through, the bowler went low to his left and pulled off what seemed like a brilliant catch.

The on-field umpire decided to play safe and referred the decision to the third umpire, while giving out as the soft signal. After watching the replays, the third umpire overturned the decision, much to the shock of Kyle Jamieson.

According to the third umpire, as Kyle Jamieson went down, he wasn't in full control of the ball. After zooming in, the TV umpire concluded that the ball was touching the ground, hence overturning the on-field decision.

Twitter reactions to Kyle Jamieson catch controversy

Following the decision, many cricket fans took to Twitter to express their views on the incident. While some claimed that Kyle Jamieson had clearly taken the catch, others hailed the TV umpire for making the 'right' decision. Here are some Twitter reactions:

This happens every game. If the umpires are giving this NOT OUT then be consistent....I can't remember the last time I've seen something like this given NOT OUT #Crazy https://t.co/ymitdRq586 — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) March 23, 2021

nothing to do with control over ball. Given not out because ball touched ground before catcher had control over his own movements. Correct decision. — Andrew (@shortflyslip) March 23, 2021

Is he supposed to land on his face — Fletcherino (@Camception) March 23, 2021

Controversy? Only if you don’t know the laws. The ball hit the turf before he obtained “complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement”. Not out and never out. — Jonathon Momsen (@JonathonMomsen) March 23, 2021

Under the laws it’s not out, it’s quite simple, is it fair no but that is cricket — Naki Pistol Pete (@naki_pete) March 23, 2021

3rd Umpire needs glasses. — Andy (@Kaihoe) March 23, 2021

Not out !!!! Correct decision made. Clearly Jamieson wasn't in control of his body when the ball touched the ground as a diving body can only be considered as in control when it comes to complete halt. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/bfYwLrGkTk — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) March 23, 2021

Great seeing all the people on here who don't know the rules and maybe haven't umpired a game in their life, be so sure that this is wrong.



It's the correct decision. He caught the ball but then clearly pushed the ball into the ground before he was in control of his movement. — Ian Harkin (@sportznut67) March 23, 2021

Jeez, this is more of a catch than some others that we've seen ruled as catches. Ridiculous. — Matt Stafford (@Wraiyth) March 23, 2021

Excellent decision. Law of cricket no. 33: “The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement. “

He had not done so. — Thinker in Precedent (@didakian) March 23, 2021

Not about touching ground bro.. ball is clearly under his control... soft signal is out.. he didn’t take the ball control from ground... he is taking balance for him... he took catch in both hands and after he is taking balance for his body through balancing hand.. surely out 🤷‍♂️ — Crystal Math (@JessiHeisenberg) March 23, 2021

If it’s not out because he was NOT in control then it’s the wrong call. He’s got full control of the ball throughout. He’s held the ball for longer than a lot do when they take a catch and throw the ball away — Paco (@melbokiwi) March 23, 2021

That's not out?



This was given out boss . pic.twitter.com/D0l1yE8C60 — Jeevs (@rajeev316) March 23, 2021

That is a pretty clear catch isn't it?



Kyle Jamieson was fully in control of that, what a bizarre decision. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/svzm929Czy — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) March 23, 2021

What constitutes a catch in cricket?

As per the rule book, section 33.3 states:

"The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder's person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement."

This is the second controversy relating to a catch in international cricket in recent times.

During the fourth India-England T20I in Ahmedabad, Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav played a lap-sweep off Sam Curran.

The ball headed towards Dawid Malan, who dived in front of him and claimed a catch. Since the on-field umpire had to give a soft signal as per the rule, he decided to give out.

The third umpire watched several replays, but since all of them were inconclusive, he could not overturn the soft signal.

Suryakumar Yadav had to walk back to the pavilion, leading to a major debate over the decision.