Watch: Jimmy Neesham displays fancy footwork to run out Tamim Iqbal

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham demonstrated good presence of mind to run out Bangladesh one-day skipper Tamim Iqbal during the second ODI of the three-match series.

Tamim Iqbal was batting on 78 when Jimmy Neesham cut short his stay at the crease. In the 31st over of the innings, Mushfiqur Rahim defended a ball and looked at his captain. The two decided to go through for a quick single.

Neesham swiftly got to the ball, which was close to the stumps. However, he did not bend down and pick up the ball. Instead, he used his foot to direct the ball towards the stumps.

Neesham was successful in his attempt at hitting the stumps and Tamim Iqbal was caught short of the crease. The Bangladesh skipper walked back to the hut, having faced 108 balls for his 78. He hit 11 fours during his stay at the crease.

After Tamim Iqbal’s dismissal, Mohammad Mithun played a scintillating knock to take Bangladesh to 271 for 6 in their 50 overs. The batsman hammered an unbeaten 73 from only 57 balls with the aid of six fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Bangladesh lost the toss and were invited to bat first. The visitors lost Liton Das for a duck. Soumya Sarkar (32) and Mushfiqur Rahim (34) aided Tamim Iqbal before Mithun blazed away at the end.

New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the three match series.

Tamim Iqbal creates history in the second ODI

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal on Tuesday became the first batsman from his country to register 50 half-centuries in one-day cricket.

The left-hander achieved the landmark in the 25th over by punching Mitchell Santner towards long-on for a single. In the same over, he went on to hit the bowler for two boundaries.

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is second on the list of Bangladesh batsmen with most ODI fifties. He has scored 48 half-centuries in 209 one-dayers.

Tamim Iqbal had a lucky escape on 34 when a close caught and bowled decision went in his favor. The opener drove one uppishly down the ground, where Kyle Jamieson went low to his left and caught the ball.

While the catch appeared to be taken cleanly, the TV umpire overturned the soft signal of out, as according to him, Jamieson was not in control of the ball after he went to ground. The incident snowballed into a major controversy, with social media fervently debating the decision.