NZ vs BAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in match number 11 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 13. The Kiwis have registered two thumping wins so far, beating England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad and Netherlands by 99 runs in Hyderabad.

In more good news for New Zealand, their skipper Kane Williamson will return to action following his recovery from the injury he suffered during IPL 2023. He had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee during the tournament opener. Pacer Tim Southee, however, will remain out of action as he is still recovering from a fractured his thumb.

As for Bangladesh, they will look to come up with a better performance after being hammered by England in Dharamsala. Bowling first, they conceded 364 runs and then were all out for 227. Shakib Al Hasan and co. can definitely do better.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

New Zealand and Bangladesh have faced each other 41 times in one-dayers, with the Kiwis enjoyed a significant 30-10 lead in the head-to-head numbers. There have been no tied encounters between them, while one match ended in no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 41

Matches won by New Zealand: 30

Matches won by Bangladesh: 10

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

New Zealand vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

New Zealand and Bangladesh have met each other five times in the ODI World Cup, with the Kiwis enjoying an unbeaten record. The first meeting between the two teams in the World Cup was in Chelmsford in 1999, a game New Zealand won by six wickets. They also clashed during the 2019 edition at The Oval. On that occasion, the Kiwis sneaked home by two wickets in a chase of 245.

Last 5 New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI matches

New Zealand toured Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in September this year. While the first game produced no result, the Kiwis won the other two matches comprehensively.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between New Zealand and Bangladesh:

NZ (175/3) beat BAN (171) by 7 wickets, Sep 26, 2023

NZ (254) beat BAN (168) by 86 runs, Sep 23, 2023

NZ (136/5) vs BAN (--) no result, Sep 21, 2023

NZ (318/6) beat BAN (154) by 164 runs, Mar 26, 2021

NZ (275/5) beat BAN (271/6) by 5 wickets, Mar 23, 2021