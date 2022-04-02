ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on April 2 after NZ vs NED 2022 2nd ODI

New Zealand have jumped to the eighth position on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with a comfortable win against the Netherlands earlier today. A 123-ball 140 from skipper Tom Latham powered the Blackcaps to a 118-run victory against the Dutch team.

Courtesy of this result, New Zealand have climbed from 11th to eighth position. They have maintained their 100% win record in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League with five wins in five matches.

On the other side, the Netherlands continue to languish at the bottom. Pieter Seelaar's men have managed only two wins in nine games so far. They only have 25 points to their name.

Diwakar¹⁸ @diwakarkumar47



A captain's knock on birthday.

Highest ODI score on Birthday and 53.0% of Team's runs. From 32/5 in Powerplay to 264/9 in the end , Tom Latham fought very hard for New Zealand. #NZvsNED A captain's knock on birthday.Highest ODI score on Birthday and 53.0% of Team's runs. From 32/5 in Powerplay to 264/9 in the end , Tom Latham fought very hard for New Zealand. #NZvsNEDA captain's knock on birthday. 👏👏 Highest ODI score on Birthday and 53.0% of Team's runs. 🔥 https://t.co/M6uMVPin3m

The Dutch team got off to a great start in Hamilton earlier today after winning the toss and electing to field first. Fred Klaasen and Logan van Beek destroyed the Blackcaps' top-order in the powerplay and reduced them to 32/5 after 9.4 overs.

Tom Latham's knock ensured New Zealand remained undefeated in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Tom Latham won the Man of the Match award for his match-winning century

Captain Tom Latham rescued the home team as he stitched up a 57-run sixth-wicket partnership with Colin de Grandhomme. Latham added 90 runs for the seventh wicket with Doug Bracewell. Eventually, he remained not out on 140 runs and guided New Zealand to 264/9 in 50 overs.

Chasing 265 to win the match, the Netherlands were down to 4/2. A 77-run third-wicket partnership between Vikramjeet Singh and Bas de Leede kept them alive in the contest. But a three-wicket haul from Michael Bracewell ensured that the Netherlands were all out for 146 runs. Ish Sodhi and Kyle Jamieson supported Bracewell with two wickets each.

